Kim Kardashian Denies Shading Larsa Pippen With ‘Sauce’ Social Media Post

Kim Kardashian may no longer be friends with former BFF Larsa Pippen anymore but that doesn’t mean she’s worried about her in any way…especially to throw subliminal shade Pippen’s way. The friends fell out this year for a variety of reasons that Pippen explained in several interviews. And a recent social media post had many wondering whether or not Kardashian was throwing shots Pippen’s way. But Kardashian insists it’s no hate on her end.

Days after the Pippen was slammed by Adriana de Moura for ‘trying to be the new Kim Kardashian’ in a teaser for the Real Housewives of Miami revival, the 41-year-old SKIMS founder appeared to address the claims in a less than subtle way.

“They can steal your recipe but the sauce won’t taste the same,” Kardashian captioned a selfie of herself and Lala Anthony.

After her comment section was filled with laughs and speculation that Kardashian was referring to Pippen, she cleared up the rumors online in the comment section of the post writing, “I want everyone to win. I just had a good caption LOL,” she wrote to a fan, who praised Kardashian’s “pettiness.”

Pippen went on a media tour last year to speak about the demise of her relationship with the famous family. She also revealed that prior to Khloé Kardashian entering into a relationship with on-again-off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson, Pippen says she and Thompson were “hanging out” and that Khloe met Thompson through her.

Per Pippen, Kim began distancing herself from her because of Kanye West. “He literally has brainwashed the whole family into thinking that – I don’t even know,” Pippen told Hollywood Unlocked. Pippen alleged that West preferred that Kim not associate with her anymore after she stopped being a sounding board for him. “I’m okay – I will survive – was it hurtful [the friendship ended] yes, but do I have love from a lot of other places? Yes,” Pippen added. “This shall pass too.”

There was always speculation that Pippen’s issue with another former BFF of the family, Jordyn Woods, played into it. Pippen was the source that told the Kardashian family about Woods’ alleged hookup with Thompson.