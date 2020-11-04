Kim Kardashian Deletes Election Day Photo After Fans Notice Tiny Detail

✖

Kim Kardashian deleted her initial Election Day photo after followers thought the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was sending a political message with her outfit. The KKW Beauty founder shared a photo in a red top with her "I Voted" sticker Tuesday, urging her followers to stay in line at the polls until they cast their ballots.

"I VOTED!!!! Did you?!?!" she wrote in the caption. "If you are in line when the hours of operation close at the polls, they are required to stay open and allow you to vote, so do not get out of line!" Kardashian didn't share who she was voting for, but many of her followers assumed the red shirt was a sign of support for Donald Trump and the Republican Party.

The original picture ..... with the RED confidently showing. pic.twitter.com/Mz4Ql0OkuE — Certified Nail Tech 💅🏾🚨 (@Irunjune_) November 4, 2020

After the comments and replies were flooded with Trump's comments, Kardashian deleted the original photo, sharing it again in greyscale. That didn't stop the comments, however, with some people begging the star to simply share her vote and others rolling their eyes at the supposition that her shirt color indicated her party alignment. Still, others wondered if she had voted for husband Kanye West, who racked up about 60,000 votes nationwide after leading a half-baked campaign for the president's office.

not u reposing we all know it was a red dress — destiny ミ☆ (@malibugagas) November 4, 2020

Wait why did u make it black and white?? U had a red shirt on 😅😅😅 it’s okay — Bianca Andrade (@biancadandr) November 4, 2020

we seen the red , too late — kaytee👼🏻 (@katixeee) November 4, 2020

The Kardashian-Jenner family has come under fire in recent weeks for their behavior amid the coronavirus pandemic, including flying 30 close friends and family members to a private island for Kardashian's 40th birthday and throwing a crowded, unmasked Halloween bash to celebrate Kendall Jenner's 25th birthday.

"We're dealing with lots of people that have different opinions and all we can do is live our lives the best way we know how and be responsible and do the right thing. And we’re doing that," Kris Jenner said of the criticism in an interview on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Monday. "I'm very sensitive to what's going on. Believe me, you know, I've tried so hard."