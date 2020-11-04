Kanye West Concedes 2020 Presidential Bid, Announces 2024 Run

✖

Kanye West's high-flown idea of becoming president of the United States has come to an end, at least for this election cycle. As votes for Joe Biden and Donald Trump were counted across the country after the polls closed, the rapper appears to have conceded his own half-baked campaign alongside a promise to run in the 2024 presidential election.

Standing in front of an electoral map, showing the divide between states projected for Trump and those projected for Biden, West simply wrote, "KANYE 2024" in his early morning post on Wednesday. His followers had a mixed reaction to the news, with one responding, "Bro stick to your music. Ffs." Another wrote, "Kanye I love you man, but you’re never gonna become president so please stop," while still others vowed to vote for him in the next election.

On Tuesday, West documented his experience voting for himself at the polls, writing on social media, "God is so good. Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust...me." He continued alongside a video inserting his ballot into the scanner, "The first vote of my life. We are here to serve. We pray for every servant leader in the world."

West's wife, Kim Kardashian, confirmed after he announced his third-party candidacy on July 4 that her husband had been struggling with his bipolar diagnosis. Last month, the "Gold Digger" rapper sat down with Joe Rogan on his podcast to discuss his candidacy, saying God told him to run for president in 2015.

"It was something that God put in my heart back in 2015," West said. "When I first thought of it, I just started laughing to myself and all this joy came over my body, through my soul. I felt that energy. I felt that spirit." While those close to West weren't on board, he vowed to run when he became a billionaire, as he was "around $50 million in debt" in 2015. When Trump won the presidency in 2015, West said his beliefs were confirmed. When asked why he would jump into politics for the first time at the highest level, the rapper responded, "If it's in God's plan that part of my path is to be the governor then that's fine, but my calling is to be the leader of the free world."