Kim Kardashian Clarifies Controversial Women in Business Comments

Kim Kardashian claims she was “taken out of context” when she said women in business should “get your f—king a—es up and work,” and that it “seems like nobody wants to work these days.” The Kardashians star made the controversial remarks during a Variety interview earlier this month. During a stop on Good Morning America Monday, Kardashian admitted that overnight success isn’t easy for those not born with the same privileges she has.

Kardashian told GMA co-anchor Robin Roberts the comments “became a soundbite” without context. “That sound bite came off the notion and the question right before, which was after 20 years of being in the business, you’re famous for being famous,” Kardashian said. “And I… my whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would you give to women.”

The SKIMS CEO went on to say that she did not intend it to be seen as a “blanket statement” about all women. “It wasn’t a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don’t respect the work or think that they don’t work hard,” she told Roberts. “I know that they do. It was taken out of context, but I’m really sorry if it was received that way.”

“I have the best advice for women in business,” Kardashian told Variety. “Get your f-king a- up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.” She went on to dismiss critics who accused her and her family of being famous just for being famous.

“Who gives a f—,” she continued. “We focus on the positive. We work our a-s off. If that’s what you think, then sorry. We just don’t have the energy for that. We don’t have to sing or dance or act; we get to live our lives – and hey, we made it. I don’t know what to tell you.”

The comments quickly went viral, especially after Variety tweeted them. Many saw it as disrespectful to women who were not born into privilege and who didn’t grow up in Beverly Hills. “I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion… nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic,” actress Jameela Jamil tweeted. “This same 24 hours in the day shit is a nightmare. 99.9% of the world grew up with a VERY different 24 hours.”

“Kim Kardashian telling women in business to get their asses up and work the day after International Women’s Day has to be the biggest joke of the year,” one Twitter user commented. “Kim Kardashian acting as if she has better work ethic than other women in this country is INSANE to me,” another wrote. “You come from maximum privilege, and on top of that, your entire existence and relevancy is from controversy. what are you known for that is productive?”