Kim Kardashian Claims She Had ‘Innocent Intentions’ With Controversial Shapewear Name

Kim Kardashian claims that she had “innocent intentions” with the controversial shapewear name she recently unveiled. Last month, Kardashian revealed a new clothing line called “Kimono,” and very soon found herself taking a lot of heat for it. Many pointed out that the Asian-originated name seemed to be a case of cultural appropriation. Now, Kardashian has explained that she never meant to cause an uproar with the brand title.

“I’m the first person to say, ‘Okay, of course, I can’t believe we didn’t think of this.’ I obviously had really innocent intentions. But, let’s listen. And I want to really listen. And I want to really take it all in,” she told the Wall Street Journal Magazine in a new interview. “You would think we would have obviously thought it through a little bit deeper.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kardashian also explained that the controversy came at an ironic time, as her husband Kanye West actually “was in Japan when all of this was happening. It’s a place that we love and go to. I have such respect.”

The outlet made a note that there are other companies in the United States that use the name “Kimono,” but Kardashian says that “there might be more eyes on me and my brand.”

“And so I have to tune it out and really learn and really grow and have to realize that maybe there is a different standard. Do I feel held to a higher standard? I’ll take responsibility for that and do the right thing,” she added.

Following the initial backlash, Kardashian issued a statement, apologizing for what happened, and explaining that she plans to rename the brand.

“I understand and have deep respect for the significance of the kimono in Japanese culture and have no plans to design or release any garments that would in any way resemble or dishonor the traditional garment,” she said

“I made the decision to name my company Kimono, not to disassociate the word from its Japanese roots but as a nod to the beauty and detail that goes into a garment,” Kardashian continued.

Additionally, she addressed criticisms that she received when reports surfaced that she had filed trademarks on phrases such as “Kimono,” “Kimono Body,” “Kimono Intimates” and “Kimono World.”

“Filing a trademark is a source identifier that will allow me to use the word for my shapewear and intimates line but does not preclude or restrict anyone, in this instance, from making kimonos or using the word kimono in reference to the traditional garment. My solutionwear brand is built with inclusivity and diversity at its core and I’m incredibly proud of what’s to come.”

At this time, there is no word on what the brand will be renamed.