Kim Kardashian Speaks out About Caitlyn Jenner’s Transition Airing on ‘KUWTK’

Kim Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner may not be on the best terms, but she’s happy that her reality show documented Jenner’s transition.

In preparation for a ten-year anniversary special of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the entire family opened up about their favorite (and least favorite) moments from filming.

“I’m really proud that we did [Caitlyn’s transition],” Kardashian told E! News. “Even though I feel like some things were really unknown and we were really scared about the outcome even showing the emotions of going through the transition. Just for other people that might be going through the same thing, maybe we can help someone.”

“I think if you can just tell your story and help someone, whether it’s getting over fears or just being your true self. I mean, if we can help teach someone something, then I think it’s so worth it and that makes me proud,” she added.

Earlier this month, Jenner revealed that she hasn’t spoken to Kardashian or Kris Jenner for six to nine months, saying that losing contact with Kardashian was a “big loss,” as she considers her to be one of her children.

“I love Kim, she’s a great person. I have such respect for her as a mother, as a businessperson. But like Kris, she is very opinionated, but that’s okay, I love that about her. It’s unfortunate because Kim is the first one I talked to about this issue,” Jenner said on Good Morning Britain.

“It’s a big loss in my life, not having her there anymore and to me, I mean, that’s sad. I love all my children. I raised them. I spent almost 25 years of my life with all these kids,” she added.

KUWTK viewers know that Kris and the Kardashian sisters are at odds with Jenner after the release of her memoir. In the book, she claims that Kris knew of her desire to be a woman early in their marriage, a claim that Kris disputes. Caitlyn’s estranged status from the family was highlighted this week when both she and Rob Kardashian were left out of promos for the upcoming KUWTK season.

During the interview for the upcoming KUWTK special, Kardashian also opened up about how long she initially expected the show to last.

“I don’t think we even imagined it would go on beyond one season,” she admitted.

Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the family, said her most cringe-worthy moment from the ten years of filming was “probably the stripper pole.”

“The stripper pole was so embarrassing. I wish it never happened,” she said.

The iconic scene happened way back in 2007, when not-yet-teenagers Kylie and Kendall were jumping on a pole that Kris had fitted in her room.

The tenth anniversary KUWTK special will air on E! on Sunday, September 24 at 9 p.m. EST. Season 14 premieres the following Sunday.

