Kim Kardashian Brings Kids to ‘Dancing With the Stars: Juniors’ Premiere

Kim Kardashian was back in the Dancing With the Stars ballroom for the Juniors season premiere, and brought with her daughter North West, 5, and niece Penelope Disick, 6.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star competed on the ABC dance competition alongside pro Mark Ballas in 2008, but was doing more than walking down memory lane during her time in the DWTS audience. She and the two little girls accompanied close Kardashian friend Larsa Pippen, whose daughter Sophia is competing in the new season, which premieres Sunday, Oct. 7.

Sophia, 9, will be taking to the stage with junior pro Jake Monreal and pro mentor Sasha Farber during the 10-episode season.

Prior to the premiere, Scottie Pippen’s daughter opened up about how her NBA player dad helped her prepare for the season to Us Weekly.

“[He told me] practice makes perfect,” she said.

Her mentor, Farber added, “Sophia is incredible and to see her open up and have this confidence … I feel like, when Sophia joined, when we first met her, she got a little teary because she’s thrown into a room with two boys about to dance. It’s a lot of pressure and she came out on top. You know, she walked out of this competition with so much confidence and so much happiness and I’m really, really proud of her and Jake.”

Also competing on the season is Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson. Now 13, the WE tv personality talked to PEOPLE about her tough time taking on the dancing challenge this season last month.

“I did hit a breaking point at one time,” Thompson said, adding that Dance Moms alum Mackenzie Ziegler’s presence was intimidating. “I was like, ‘I’m never going to be better than her.’ But I kind of got past it because you don’t have to be the best dancer to win. It’s not just about being the best dancer. It’s about having fun, too.”

Luckily, her junior partner Tristan Ianiero and pro mentor Artem Chigvintsev were there to stand by her side through those moments of doubt.

“Everyone around me was so supportive,” she continued. “Some days I would get super nervous and frustrated, but Artem and Tristan were supportive and told me I was going to be great. If you’re questioning your abilities — I mean, I thought dancing was going to be the hardest thing ever to learn and to do, but it wasn’t as hard as I thought once we got the hang of it. If you’re going to do something, don’t be afraid to do it and just do it!”

She also had her family in town to cheer her on in the competition.

“It meant a lot to have most of my sisters there because they both flew in from Georgia, which is like a four-hour flight,” she said. “It meant so much to have them there. And it meant a lot to have my mom there. She was so supportive. Just knowing they’re they to support me means everything.”

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors premieres Sunday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

