Kim Kardashian Is Ready to Zone out and Focus in New Bikini Photo Amid Divorce With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian may be dealing with a lot of drama as she disentangles her life from Kanye West's, but she isn't letting that slow her down from being glamorous. In a new Instagram post, Kardashian lounged by the pool in a tiny string bikini alongside the caption "Zone out and focus on you."

It makes sense that Kardashian would be focusing on self-care, considering the fact that the Kardashian-West divorce could be getting more contentious. A source told E! News that West allegedly changed his phone number and will not speak to Kardashian. "Kim can't reach him directly. He will communicate with the kids through their team and coordinate sleepovers and such," the source explained and other sources added that both parents are committed to protecting their four kids from the divorce drama as much as possible. "Kim thinks it's important that the kids have a relationship with their dad and that he is a big part of their lives. For now, the kids have primarily been with Kim and living at the house. Any time Kanye wants to see them, he can. She is not stopping him."

The source also told E! News that Kardashian was "really strong" and "relieved" that the divorce was moving forward. However, this wasn't an easy emotional place for her to reach. "Kim is doing much better now," the source continued. "She definitely went through it, all the emotions of splitting up with Kanye and there were definitely points before she filed where it got contentious. But most everything is hashed out by now and it shouldn't be too much longer of a process."

Fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will surely get the inside scoop about the split when the final season airs. The latest trailer shows a crying Kim saying "I feel like a f—ing loser" as her sympathetic family looks on. "The Kardashians intend to go out with a bang," a source previously told Page Six. "They’ve filmed Kim discussing her marriage problems. But everybody involved is on a nondisclosure agreement because the finale won’t screen until later in 2021."

Even if the show is wrapping up, that doesn't mean that Kim isn't leaning on her family in this difficult time. "Her family has been spending so much time together, whether it be one-on-one get-togethers, family dates, having her kids spend time with Kris [Jenner] and more. The entire family has acted as a huge support system for Kim," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "Kim has also made it a point to keep herself busy. She is not interested in dating right now and is focused on her family and healing the situation."