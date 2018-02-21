Remembering Kim Kardashian’s Biggest Feuds

From her hit reality series, her businesses and her Instagram presence, Kim Kardashian is famous for many things.

But one of the reasons why the reality stars is beloved by her fans is for her ability to throw smiles at her haters.

Kardashian made headlines Wednesday when, as she celebrated the release of her new Valentine’s Day-inspired fragrance, she announced she would be sending samples of the fragrance to bother he closest friends and her biggest enemies.

In the photo, Kardashian mentioned some of the enemies we all know like Blac Chyna, Taykor Swift and Wendy Williams, but what about the other names.

Scroll through to see all the biggest feuds Kardashian has gotten herself in.

SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR

Most people won’t remember this one, but Buffy Summers herself has beef with Kardashian.

Following Kim and Kanye’s iconic Vogue cover, the actress took to Twitter to protest the couple’s prominent feature on the magazine.

“Well……I guess I’m canceling my Vogue subscription. Who is with me???” Sarah Michelle Gellar tweeted.

While Kardashian did not confront the actress at the time, she did include Gellar on her list, so hope SMG enjoys the petty perfume gift.

Janice Dickinson

Janice Dickinson was so angry about Kardashian’s vogue cover, it made her “want to vomit.”

The former model did not hold back when she discussed the Kardashians’ various modeling gigs on AfterBuzzTV’s The Tomorrow Show With Keven Undergaro.

“We [supermodels] had to work on our own merit. Kim Kardashian made the cover of Vogue which made me want to vomit. It was crazy.” Dickinson said. “They’re not models! They’re reality TV stars! You know modeling is extremely hard work you have to have perfect proportions. The Kardashians do not have couture proportion.”

Naya Rivera

Kardashian has gained infamy for her risqué Instagram posts. The former Glee star has been one of many celebrities to take offense to the reality star’s photos.

“I normally don’t. But… you’re someone’s mother…” Rivera commented on Kardashian’s photo from her Break The Internet spread.

Piers Morgan

British TV personality Piers Morgan never fails to comment on Kardashian’s revealing Instagram post.

The most notorious one happened in 2016, when Morgan offered to buy Kim clothes because Caitlyn Jenner (her longtime stepfather when she was Bruce Jenner) was rumored to be “$50 million in debt.”

This one Kim actually answered at the time. “Hey Piers Morgan. Never offer to buy a married woman clothes,” she fired back. “That’s on some Ashley Madison type sh—t.”

We’ll see what he has to say once he gets the perfume in the mail.

Chloe Grace Moretz

After one of Kim’s Instagram posts, Moretz took to Twitter to send a message to Kardashian.

“I truly hope you realize how important setting goals are for young women, teaching them we have so much more to offer than just our bodies.”

Kardashian wasn’t too thrilled with the negative attention, and she clapped back hard.

“Let’s all welcome @ChloeGMoretz to twitter, since no one knows who she is. Your nylon cover is cute boo,” she responded.

Blac Chyna

Chyna’s feud with Kim was born from her former friend’s relationship with brother Rob Kardashian, with whom she had a daughter, 1-year-old Dream.

Since the dramatic break-up, Rob and Chyna have traded accusations of domestic abuse, and the model has actually filed a lawsuit against Kim and her mom Kris Jenner, alleging the two conspired to ruin her career and get her reality show Rob & Chyna taken off the air.

In return, the duo alleges that the restraining order Chyna filed against Rob made it impossible to film the show, resulting in its cancellation.

Pink

The Pop singer was one of the many celebrities that find offensive that Kardashian showcases her body on Instagram.

Pink tweeted in honor of Internation Women’s Day in 2016: “Shout out to all of the women, across the world, using their brains, their strength, their work ethic, their talent, their ‘magic’ that they were born with, that only they possess. It may not ever bring you as much ‘attention’ or bank notes as using your body, your sex, your tits and asses, but women like you don’t need that kind of ‘attention.’”

While the message did not directly address Kardashian, the Internet knew who she was talking about and responded directly.

Later, Pink admitted she only came after Kardashian after she attacked Bette Midler.

Bette Midler

Yep, that Bette Midler also commented on Kardashian’s Instagram.

The actress tweeted, “Kim Kardashian tweeted a nude selfie today. If Kim wants us to see a part of her we’ve never seen, she’s gonna have to swallow the camera.”

Kim responded to Midler’s answer saying she tried to “fake friend” her. The actress clapped back saying: Looks like anyone can take a selfie but not everyone can take a joke…”

Enjoy the Valentine Bette!

Wendy Williams

Williams recently came for Kim in a segment on The Wendy Williams Show, in which she criticized the KKW Beauty CEO for a series of racy pics she posted on Monday.

“Kim it’s clear Kanye has nothing for you except dribble and dribble and evil conversation,” Williams began. “It is clear that Kanye does not pay attention to you. It’s clear to me that you’re desperately trying to stay in the spotlight.”

“Kanye makes money, Kim makes more, why are you still doing this? It’s not even about the mother thing, forget the mother thing, because a lot of people will say, ‘Oh, she’s a mother.’ It’s about, she doesn’t have to do that anymore,” Williams continued. “That would be like Cardi B returning to the pole on a Saturday night or something like that. There were a lot of racy pictures; We saw full boob… sure she has a beautiful body, but so what. Between taking filtered selfies and the 25 hours it probably took to braid your hair that way.”

Chelsea Handler

Shortly after Donald Trump was elected, Handler blamed the Kardashian.

Claiming the election had turned into a reality show, the host of a now-cancelled Netflix show said the Kardashians prominence was the beginning of the problem.

“I blame the Kardashians, personally; the beginning of the end was the Kardashians,” she said. “The way these people have blown up and don’t go away — it’s surreal. Everyone is for sale.”

Sharon Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne’s feud with with Kardashian started by accident, at least that’s what she says.

After one of Kardashian’s nude selfies, Osbourne said “that’s not feminism, that’s being a ho. And there’s nothing wrong with being a ho, but always remember what you are.”

“It got misquoted and then Kim came back and said, ‘I never said I was a feminist, so I never said I was and you’re responding to something I never said,’” Osbourne said days later on The Talk.

“You were set up to make a comment on something that wasn’t real,” Julie Chen said to Osbourne.

Osbourne then slighted the media. “That’s again a great example of how the press work. They’ll put one against the other.”

“First of all, I think she said I said a quote about, ‘I post nude photos in the name of feminism.’ Never said that. So I think when people misquote you and then comment, it just sounds ridiculous,” Kardashian told E! News. “I post nude photos because I like how I look and I feel proud when I’ve lost all this baby weight. And I post it because I feel like posting it, and I feel powerful.”

Taylor Swift

Swift’s and Kardashian’s feud is perhaps the most epic to date.

Kardashian and Swift’s beef goes back to when husband Kanye West grabbed the mic from the young country singer at the Video Music Awards in 2009. Since then, Swift and West have been trading jabs back and forth, and Kardashian has also involved herself.

After Swift claimed West didn’t call to consult her about a derogatory line in his song Famous in which he said he “made that b— famous,” in reference to the Look What You Made Me Do singer, Kim posted the receipts that a conversation did happen in the form of a video on her Snapchat in 2016.

Since then, Swift has been declared a “snake” by many, and has since tried to embrace the imagery in her new album, Reputation.