Kim Kardashian Begs YouTube to Remove Momo Challenge Videos

Kim Kardashian is taking up an important cause: stopping the dangerous “Momo Challenge.”

On Wednesday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share two screenshots from other users warning against the trend, which New York magazine claims originated with a Japanese-manufactured statue called “Mother Bird”by artist Keisuke Aisawa in 2016 and urges children to commit dangerous stunts and in some cases even suicide.

First going viral in the U.K., the dangerous “Momo Challenge” is rumored to have resurfaced.

“Parents please be aware and very cautious of what your child watches on YouTube and KIDS YOUTUBE,” one of the screenshots, which Kardashian shared with the message “[YouTube] Please help!!!!” states. “There is a thing called ‘Momo’ that’s instructing kids to kill themselves, turn on stoves while everyone is [sleeping] and even threatening to tell their parents.”

“It doesn’t come on instantly so it’s almost as if it waits for you to leave the room then it comes [on mid show]. It’s been on Peppa Pig, LOL DOLL, those surprise eggs, and a few others,” the post continued. “There’s also videos of cartoons doing sexual things, violent things and they may look innocent enough at first glance but trust they aren’t! PLEASE PAY ATTENTION!!”

Kardashian shared the post along with a note pleading for YouTube’s assistance, writing “[YouTube] Please help!!!!” before she shared another screenshot that included the image of Momo.

“They are inserted into kids videos – even on kids YouTube – looks like a normal video and this is inserted in the middle,” the post read.

In response to the mother-of-three’s pleas, YouTube reshared Kardashian’s first post, writing, “[Kim Kardashian] thank you. We take these reports really seriously. We’re on it — swipe up for more info.”

Addressing the issue again in a statement to PEOPLE, YouTube claimed that despite reports, they have “not received any recent evidence of videos showing or promoting the ‘Momo Challenge’ on YouTube. Content of this kind would be in violation of our policies and removed immediately.”

The alleged resurfacing of the challenge, which has been reported on a number of different social media and chat platforms, has sparked concern among parents. U.K.-based group National Online Safety released a tip sheet for parents to address the “Momo Challenge,” urging them to have an open communication with their children and take note of disturbing content and behavioral changes in their children.