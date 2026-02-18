Kim Kardashian Makes Interesting Business Move That Might Involve Her Daughter North

North West may be following in father Kanye West’s fashion mogul footsteps. Her mother, Kim Kardashian, just filed multiple trademarks that hint at North curating a fashion brand.

The SKIMS founder, 45, and momager trademarked the company name NOR11, PEOPLE reports. Kardashian filed the filings in January, and are for a variety of clothing and accessories including dresses, footwear, loungewear, hats, watches, jewelry, handbags and cosmetics cases.

Kardashian has expressed publicly her support in encouraging North’s, 12, creative outlets. North has always been expressive through fashion, art, and music, recently collaborating with her father, now known as Ye, on a new song titled “Piercing on My Hand,” while showcasing her fake facial piercings.

“Piercing on my hand, the other holding bands,” North rapped in the song. “No friends, just filter, you wouldn’t understand.”

Kardashian has been openly criticized for North’s fashion choices. While she defends her pre-teen’s choices, noting that North has been dressing herself since she was a toddler, she has expressed regret for one choice.

North was photographed wearing a corset-style top, short skirt and blue hair during a visit to Rome last year, which many felt was too grown up for her. “It’s interesting because all the kids are like wearing the same things, but then my daughter tries to wear it and then I’m like, ‘OK, we’re never wearing that again,’” Kim told Alex Cooper during her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast. “Unfortunately, we made that mistake in front of the whole world.”

“She’s usually a girl that, that dresses like a tomboy most of the time,” Kim explained. “She wanted to try something that her friends were wearing and went to the same place that they went to and they all got these outfits, and then she wears them and it’s just like, ‘OK, wait, maybe you can’t wear that.’ And so as a mom, you’re kind of learning at the same time.”