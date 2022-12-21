Kim Cattrall's Mom Has Died

Kim Cattrall's mother, Shane Cattrall, has died. She was 93. The former Sex and the City star shared the sad news on Instagram Tuesday.

"Shane Cattrall 1929 – 2022... Rest in peace Mum," Cattrall, 66, wrote. She included a gallery of photos taken throughout her mother's life, including a picture of herself as a toddler with her mother. Cattrall also included a picture of a white lotus flower planted in her mother's memory. She did not share further details about her mother's death.

Many of Cattrall's followers left their condolences. "I am so sorry for your loss Kim. We all owe your mum big time for gifting us you! Sending you love and light," art curator Kate Bryan wrote. "Sorry, darling. Sending you lots of love," comedian Alan Carr wrote. "Sending all my love," Queer as Folk reboot creator Stephen Dunn added.

Cattrall and her brother, the late Christopher Cattrall, were born in Liverpool. When she was three years old, Shane and Dennis Cattrall took their family to Canada. After studying in London and Canada, Cattrall moved to New York City to pursue acting at 16. In past interviews, Cattrall has spoken about how influential her mother was in her life.

"My parents were a huge influence on the person I've become," Cattrall told The Guardian in 2019. "Mum was a secretary and dad was a construction engineer. They were scousers, real grafters, and emigrated to Canada when I was a baby. Dad was always telling me, 'You can do anything.' So I grew up thinking that if he believed in me, I could do whatever I put my mind to."

She described her mother's childhood as "shocking and dramatic." Shane grew up in poverty after her father abandoned her mother, who had to raise three children on her own. "As I've got older that's inspired me to want to tell stories about real women who are not Superwoman but need extraordinary powers to survive, like my grandmother," Cattrall explained in 2019.

Cattrall's brother Christopher died in 2018 after going missing from his home in Alberta, Canada reports E! News. He was 55. "It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall," Cattrall wrote on Instagram on Feb. 4, 2018. "At this time we ask for privacy but we want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time."