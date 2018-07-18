Kim Basinger Reveals Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Have Already Selected Their Bridal Party

It has only been two weeks since they became engaged, but Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are already hearing wedding bells.

According to Baldwin’s aunt, actress Kim Basinger, the young couple is diving head first into wedding planning following their July 7 engagement, and reportedly already have a wedding party by their side consisting of family and friends.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Alaia [Baldwin’s sister] and Ireland, they’re in the wedding. So believe me, I just — it’s cool! I think it’s sweet. It’s a very sweet thing. Happiness…” Basinger revealed to Us Weekly, adding that she is “very, very happy for Hailey. I think it’s a good thing. I think Justin’s a cool guy. I don’t really know him at all, but Ireland does, you know? I think he’s come through a rough road. He’s a really cool kid. I pray for them. I hope they’re cool. I hope they’re happy! It’s wild! I think it’s wild!”

The couple, who only started dating in June after having previously dated from 2015 to 2016, reportedly became decided to take the next step in their relationship while vacationing in the Bahamas. Bieber, who had asked Baldwin’s father, Stephen Baldwin, for permission to marry his daughter, popped the question in the middle of a crowded restaurant, though neither of the two confirmed the rumors until days later.

“Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple. Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make,” the 24-year-old singer captioned a black and white photo on Instagram.

“My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we [complement] each other so well!!” he continued.

Baldwin also confirmed the news on Twitter writing, “Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude.”

Their wedding planning is reportedly moving as quickly as their relationship has, another source having revealed that the couple wants the ceremony to be “private” and “intimate,” also claiming that it will likely be held in Bieber’s native Canada.