Kid Rock Spied Drinking Bud Light at Nashville Concert Months After Backlash

Kid Rock seems to have ended his feud with Bud Light. The "Bawitdaba" rocker was photographed by TMZ sipping from a can of the Anheuser-Busch brand at a Colt Ford concert in Nashville on Thursday, just months after recorded himself using an assault rifle to shoot cases of the beer in response to the brand's partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Amid calls to boycott Bud Light from outraged conservatives, Kid Rock said in an April video of himself shooting 12-packs of Bug Light, "F-k Bud Light, and f-k Anheuser-Busch." Despite the "Devil Without a Cause" artist's strong stance against the brand, Kid Rock's Nashville restaurant, the Honky Tonk Rock & Roll Steakhouse, continued serving the beer. In response to the backlash, Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth released a statement, saying, "We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer."

Mulvaney went quiet for weeks amid death threats but took to TikTok in June to call out Anheuser-Busch for refusing to support her amid the backlash. "For months now, I've been scared to leave my house. I have been ridiculed in public. I've been followed. And I have felt a loneliness that I wouldn't wish on anyone," she said in a video. "If this is my experience from a very privileged perspective, know that it is much, much worse for other trans people." Mulvaney continued, "For a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse in my opinion than not hiring a trans person at all because it gives customers permission to be as transphobic and hateful as they want."

"And the hate doesn't end with me," she noted. "It has serious and grave consequences for the rest of our community. And we're customers, too. I know a lot of trans and queer people who love beer." Mulvaney explained of her condemnation of the brand, "To turn a blind eye and pretend everything is okay – it just isn't an option right now. And you might say, 'But Dylan, I don't want to get political.' Babe, supporting trans people, it shouldn't be political. There should be nothing controversial or divisive about working with us."