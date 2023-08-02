Police Captain Allegedly 'Choke Slammed' Man During Kid Rock Concert

A Tennessee police captain is facing a charge of felony aggravated assault after he allegedly "choke slammed" a man and threw him down a row of stairs at a Kid Rock concert at Bridgestone Arena last month. Ronald Hobson, a captain with the Dickson Police Department, was arrested the night of Saturday, July 8 following the incident and has been "placed on administrative leave pending resolution of the investigation," Dickson Police Chief Jeff Lewis said.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) arrest affidavit, per Fox 17, the incident occurred after Hobson was asked by multiple people to sit down, as he was standing and obstructing their view of the shot. When the victim approached Hobson and requested the same, Hobson became violent and allegedly put the victim in a "choke slam" and threw him down the stairs and over a railing. According to a witness, per the affidavit, the victim's head hit the concrete during the assault. A second witness told police that there was a verbal argument between the two and Hobson allegedly pushed the victim and put him into a "full nelson" type of restraint before releasing him. After the two began arguing again, Hobson allegedly grabbed the man and threw him down the stairs and over the handrails. He then allegedly walked over to the victim and kicked him several times until he stopped moving, according to WKRN.

The witness suffered several injuries as a result of the incident, including a head injury and a laceration to the back of his head. According to the affidavit, the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Hobson, meanwhile, was arrested by the Metro Nashville Police Department and charged with felony aggravated assault. WKRN reported he was released the following day.

"The Dickson Police Department is aware of an incident involving one of its detectives at a concert in Nashville Saturday, July 8," the Dickson Police Department addressed the situation in a statement. "Per department policy, Capt. Ron Hobson has been placed on administrative leave pending resolution of the investigation.... The city and department will have no further comment."

Hobson is part of the Criminal Investigations/Narcotics Division of the Dickson Police Department, per Lewis, who added that Hobson is a 20-year veteran of the Dickson Police Department.