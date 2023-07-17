PETA Blasts Budweiser, Calls on Kid Rock for Backup

PETA is blasting the Budweiser company, and they are calling on Kid Rock for backup. In an open letter to the rocker, PETA is asking Rock — real name Robert James Ritchie — to remove Budweiser beers from his Nashville bar. The organization explained that the reason for their call to boycott is due to allegations of how Budweiser treats their famous Clydesdale horses, which are a mascot, of sorts, for the company.

In the letter to Rock, PETA's Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo writes, "We wanted to share the enclosed coasters with you and tell you about a reason for animal lovers to boycott all Budweiser products. Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock 'n' Roll Steakhouse serves Bud, but you may not know that Anheuser-Busch, the company that produces that beer, is cruelly amputating the tailbones-part of the spine-of its famous Budweiser Clydesdales just so they'll look a certain way, a mutilation long considered a form of emasculation, something knights did to their enemies' horses to cut their enemies down to size. Budweiser named one of the horses who has been disfigured in this way 'Kid Rock' after you."

Guillermo continues, "The company severs horses' tailbones or puts tight bands around their tails to cut off blood flow so that the bones will die and fall off. It's an unnecessary and permanent disfigurement that causes immense pain, affects the horses' balance, and leaves them without natural protection from flies and other biting insects. Horses also depend on their tails to communicate with others in their herd."

The PETA executive then added, "Both the American Association of Equine Practitioners and the American Veterinary Medical Association condemn severing horses' tails unless it's medically necessary. Ten states-as well as many European countries, including Belgium, where Anheuser-Busch is headquartered-have banned this practice. If Budweiser is concerned that tail hair might become entangled in a wagon's hitch equipment, simple braiding and wrapping of the tails would prevent this possibility.

Finally, Guillermo asked Rock, "Will you consider halting sales of Budweiser products at Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock 'n' Roll Steakhouse until Anheuser-Busch commits to stopping the amputation of its Clydesdales' tailbones?" She then concluded her letter, "Thank you for your consideration. I'm happy to answer any questions you may have." At this time, it is unclear if Rock has issued a response, but his disdain for the Bud company is well-documented, so it may only be a matter of time before PETA has an answer.