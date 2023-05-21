Scary Biting Incident Occurs at Kid Rock's Bar

A Nashville tourist's first visit to the city went horribly wrong at Kid Rock's bar last week. Anne Frey claims she was bit by an unknown woman on May 2. The woman bit so hard that Frey saw blood on her arm. The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department shared an image of the woman who allegedly bit Frey with WTVF NewsChannel 5, hoping the public can help them find the person.

Frey was visiting Nashville with her family to celebrate her daughter's birthday and chose to stop by Kid Rock's Big Honky Tonk & Rock 'n' Roll Steakhouse on Broadway. "I didn't do anything that I can even remember other than saying that, 'Oh my God, she bit me,' and my arm was bleeding," Frey told WTVF on May 17. "I couldn't see it, but anybody who looked at it, like their eyes were just like, 'Oh my God, you need to get security.'"

The alleged incident happened while Frey's husband was at the bar getting drinks and her daughter was in the restroom. An unknown woman approached her and stood near her for about one to two minutes, Frey recalled. The woman "all of sudden" bit her arm, she said.

The unknown biter was at the bar with her partner. Video footage shows the two trying to leave as quickly as possible when bar security was made aware of the incident, Frey said. The woman frantically pressed the elevator button, but she and her partner couldn't wait any longer. They fled for the stairs and left the bar. "At that time, we were just whisked away by security," Frey told WTVF.

After the incident, Frey's doctor told her she would need to do monthly lab checks to make sure she was not infected with any diseases like HIV, hepatitis B, or Hepatitis C. "You have to take the antibiotics. You have to make sure to keep it clean because a human bite is the worst. It's worse than any animal bite because of the bacteria in a human's mouth," Frey said, adding that she hopes the perpetrator is caught.

Kid Rock's Big Honky Tonk is one of several restaurants on Lower Broadway owned by Tootsie's Entertainment, LLC. The company also owns Tootise's Orchid Lounge, Honky Tonk Central, and Rippy's Bar & Grill. It supported legislation to remove oversight of all bars in Nashville's downtown tourism development zone from the city's own beer board and give it to the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission, reports Tennessee Lookout. The Republican supporters of the bill said it would provide more oversight for the bars, while critics in Nashville called it another attempt to take more authority away from the city government.