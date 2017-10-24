Kid Rock Reveals If He Is Running for Senate

During an appearance Tuesday on The Howard Stern Show on Sirius XM, Kid Rock said that he will not be running for Senate, according to TMZ. After months of speculation, the rock musician admitted that it was all just a stunt to help promote his upcoming album, Sweet Southern Sugar.

“F— no, I’m not running for Senate. Are you kidding me?” Kid Rock said. “Who couldn’t figure that out? I’m releasing a new album. I’m going on tour too. It’s the worst advice I ever gave myself, but it’s been the most creative thing I’ve ever done,” he said. “And I’ve gotten to see everyone’s true colors.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Gold Star Family Receives Personal Check From Trump

The rumors of him running for Senate started in July when he launched kidrockforsenate.com and began selling various campaign propaganda, including T-shirts, yard signs, and bumper stickers. It was alleged that he would run for a Senate seat in Michigan, his home state, in an attempt to unseat Senator Debbie Stabenow in 2018. He was backed by several people and groups, including the White House and former Governor of New York George Pataki, who said “Kid Rock is the exact candidate we need running for Senate.”

“Someone said that I was going to run for Senate in Michigan, and I was like, let’s get some signs made. We start going with it,” Kid Rock told Stern, admitting that even people in his inner circle began taking the rumors seriously, asking him if they were really doing this. He would tell them “let’s roll with it for a little while. This is awesome.”

More: Kid Rock Responds to Allegations He Violated Federal Campaign Laws

Sweet Southern Sugar, Kid Rock’s 11th studio album, is set to be released November 3rd. The Greatest Show on Earth Tour 2018 will kick off on January 19th at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.