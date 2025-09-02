Khloé Kardashian Undergoing Medical Treatment That’s Not Allowed in the US

Khloé Kardashian is sharing the secret behind her recent medical treatment.

The Kardashians star, 41, revealed in an Aug. 27 Instagram post that she had traveled to Mexico to undergo Muse stem cell treatment, which has not yet been approved for use in the U.S.

“I recently had the most INCREDIBLE experience that I had to share. Plus no one likes a gate keeper hehe,” Kardashian wrote at the start of her lengthy caption, adding, “I work out 5 days a week so having something to help with recovery, inflammation and overall wellness, is next level. Not to mention the bonus of anti-aging (maybe my favorite perk)”

A Muse cell (Multi-lineage differentiating stress enduring cell) is an endogenous non-cancerous pluripotent stem cell that has been applied to clinical trials based on intravenous injection, according to the National Institutes of Health.

While you’ll have to travel outside of the U.S. for a similar treatment, Kardashian wrote that undergoing her own treatment made her “so hopeful for the future.”

“My dream is that one day treatments like this will be accessible and affordable to everyone, everywhere,” she continued. “I know what a privilege this treatment is and I feel so incredibly blessed we were able to receive it and with such great care.”

Kim Kardashian also shared her experience with a similar treatment at the start of August, revealing that she credited Muse cell therapy with helping her to regain a “full range of motion” and eliminate the pain of her torn shoulder two years prior.

“Encouraged by this success,” Kim wrote that she returned to Mexico to “address chronic back pain that I have been suffering with for years” with a Muse stem cell treatment.

“I experienced relief right away, and the unbearable pain is finally gone,” she wrote. “If you’re struggling with back pain, I can’t recommend this treatment enough – it’s transformed my life when I thought my body was breaking down.”

Kim continued, “Of course, everyone is different, and I’m just sharing what has worked for me lately. Definitely do your own homework and talk to medical professionals,” adding, “Here’s to hope, healing, and the future of science.”