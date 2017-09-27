Khloe Kardashian Posted a Cryptic ‘Dad and Mom’ Photo Months Ago

It was reported Tuesday that Khloe Kardashian is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, but it seems the couple may have given fans a clue on social media months ago.

In June, the 33-year-old shared a collage of photos of herself celebrating her birthday with Thompson, one of which featured the reality personality feeding her NBA player boyfriend a snack.

On the Polaroid was written “Dad + Mom,” which TMZ reported at the time were the couples’ nicknames for each other.

Kardashian had previously discussed having children with Thompson on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, saying, “He wants to have about five or six kids with me and that’s lovely. We could start at one and we could grow from there.”

While this would be the first child for Kardashian, Thompson welcomed son Prince Oliver with ex Jordan Craig in December 2016.

“Yes, Khloe and Tristan are expecting and they are absolutely thrilled,” a source told PEOPLE. “This isn’t something they were in a rush to announce to the whole world, and it’s only been in just the past week or so that they’ve felt comfortable telling most of their inner circle.”

Aside from Kardashian, her sister Kylie Jenner is also reportedly pregnant, and an insider told PEOPLE the two are due around the same time.

“Kylie is over the moon about her pregnancy,” the source said. “Khloé and Kylie are both due around the same time. They are approximately four months along.”

“They are looking at it like a unifying experience for them as sisters,” the source added.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @khloekardashian