Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Reveal Surprising Baby News

After Kim Kardashian‘s doctors told her it wouldn’t be safe for her to have any more children, she turned to her younger sister Khloé to possibly carry her and husband Kanye West’s future child — but could Khloé’s pregnancy plans be going in a different direction?

On Sunday’s season finale episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, when 32-year-old Khloé and 36-year-old Kim went to fertility specialist Dr. Andy Huang to explore their options, it’s safe to say Khloé was worried after receiving some troubling news about her fertility.

“There are fewer follicles than I anticipated for a normal 32-year-old,” Dr. Huang said, continuing that he didn’t see as many follicles as he would have liked. Fewer follicles means fewer eggs, which means Khloé could have trouble conceiving in the future.

“Shut the f–k up!” Khloé responded in true Kardashian fashion.

As it turns out, the small amount of follicles had to do with her birth control.

“It was all my birth control,” Khloé said later. “As soon as I get the hormones out of my system I am literally like the f—–g easter bunny — I’m filled with f—–g eggs.”

With the news that Khloé is healthy and fertile comes the possibility of having children with her NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson — who wants to start a family sooner rather than later.

“Tristan and I definitely talk about starting a family,” Khloé said. “He wants to have like five or six kids with me and that’s lovely. We could start at one and we could grow from there. But now knowing I’m not on birth control is just like — it’s scary. It’s like a really big step.”

