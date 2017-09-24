Watch: Khloe Kardashian Details the Moment She Initially Was Told Lamar Odom Died of Overdose

Khloe Kardashian opened up about her initial reaction to hearing devastating news about her ex-husband Lamar Odom after his 2015 hospitalization.

During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10th anniversary special, Kardashian recalled having an emotional breakdown after initially hearing Odom died of overdose.

Although the former couple was no longer together at the time of his traumatic hospitalization, the TV personality still cared for his well-being.

Kardashian explained that while on a plane she was told Odom passed away, as she looked back the incident that left the former NBA star in a coma and on life support.

Kim Kardashian revealed that someone created a fake account and emailed her that Odom died, which was false information.

The Good American co-creator detailed the moment, saying, “Someone faked it. I was screaming. But to think, and to go through the motions as if someone has passed away is the most traumatic thing to do, and then to know they’re really alive… it was too many emotions, I think, for any of us to handle.”

Kendall Jenner brought up the topic when she was asked about her toughest day of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The model responded, “I landed in London and the first text that popped into my phone was from [Kim Kardashian] and it had said that Lamar passed away. And I immediately started sobbing on the plane,” Jenner, 21, revealed. “Then I got the next text came through, saying, ‘OK, actually, he’s OK, but he’s not doing well.’ So that’s why I was so upset, because I wanted to be there to say goodbye.”

Since Kardashian’s split from Odom, she found love with Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson.

