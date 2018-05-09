Khloe Kardashian Spotted out Again, but Wearing a Sweatshirt Over Her Bum

Khloé Kardashian was spotted out for the first time with her daughter, True Thompson, on May 6, and fans quickly began commenting on the size of the reality personality’s posterior after seeing photos of the new mom taking her daughter for a stroll in the park.

Kardashian was seen again on May 8 heading to the gym, this time covering her behind with a black sweatshirt tied around her waist. In photos seen here, Kardashian also sported black leggings, a black top and baseball cap.

After the photos of her park outing were published, Kardashian reacted to the images on her app and website.

“When I saw myself in those first post-pregnancy paparazzi photos, I couldn’t believe how big my booty looked!” she wrote on Tuesday, adding that she can’t wait to “get my body back to where it was.”

“I’m super excited because my doctor finally cleared me this week to work out and I’m going to meet with Coach Joe! I’ve literally been counting down the days,” Kardashian continued. “I’m actually proud of myself for not being as big as I assumed I would be, LOL — but I’m ready to start getting my body back and feeling mentally clear again.”

“Bring on summer and the hard work — I got this!”

Kardashian has been candid about the fact that she is looking forward to getting back to her pre-pregnancy body, with a source telling People that while the 33-year-old is “so happy being a new mom,” she’s also “looking forward to getting back to her normal workout routine.”

“Khloé stayed in great shape during her pregnancy and was committed to staying healthy for herself and the baby,” the insider explained. “She told herself she wasn’t going to stress about getting her body back right away [since] she needs to be kind to herself and give it some time. But working out is a big part of Khloe’s life and she’ll be back in action in no time.”

The source added, “She’s going to be the hottest mom around!”

Over the past few years, the Good American designer has made fitness a huge part of her life, with her dedication to working out showing even in her pregnancy.

In March, Kardashian tweeted that she couldn’t wait to get back to the gym.

“Random thoughts but I can NOT WAIT to f— up the gym when it’s time lol BEAST MODE is dying to return!!” she wrote. “I know it won’t be easy but I’m excited for the challenge.”

