Khloe Kardashian’s Skintight Spandex Outfit Reveals The Derriere We Wish We Had

Stepping out to a dance class with her sister Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian rocked a skintight spandex outfit that let all her curves be known.

In pictures first shared by The Daily Mail, Khloe is seen making her way into the dance studio with big sis Kourtney in tow.

The form fitting suit she wore hugged all her curves and proved once and for all that her backside is flawless.

Also donning a pair of black Nikes and holding a Smartwater, Khloe looked ready to dance her heart out.

See All The Photos Here

Recently, Khloe debuted a new sheer body suit on Instagram and it was equally as eye-catching.

The star-printed outfit, that Khloe is sporting bra-free, is a part of Khloe's Good American line.

She also revealed that the new design comes available in multiple sizes, adding, "I am beyond proud that this range is available for women of ALL shapes and sizes! Each bodysuit is designed to fit your body and your curves! Can't wait to see you all in these!! #GoodSquad #GoodBody."

Not content at leaving it at the one pic, Khloe shared another of her wearing a different sheer bodysuit.

Still going braless, Khloe has swapped the star-print bodysuit for one that has the word "GOOD" written across the chest in bedazzled lettering.

Up Next: Khloe Kardashian Stuns In Skintight Leather Photos

As she sips on a Starbucks drink, Khloe captioned that photo, "Just waiting on baby like...."

Just waiting on baby like.... A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 22, 2017 at 1:31pm PDT

The "baby" she refers to there is her NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

More: Kylie Jenner Licks Sister Khloe's Chest In New Photo

Recently Khloe opened up the possibility of her and Thompson having children, saying, "Tristan and I definitely talk about starting a family."

She continued, "He wants to have like five or six kids with me and that's lovely. We could start at one and we could grow from there. But now knowing I'm not on birth control is just like — it's scary. It's like a really big step."