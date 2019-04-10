Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Shades Tristan Thompson With Latest Cryptic Post

Khloe Kardashian is not looking for love again any time soon, judging by her latest cryptic Instagram post on Tuesday.

Kardashian has been trying her best to process her loss after ending things with Tristan Thompson, the father of her daughter. A big part of that has been emotional Instagram posts with philosophical insights, including Tuesday’s quote about finding love to be “draining.”

“You will always find love draining if you date people you have to raise,” read the post from Kardashian’s Instagram Story. The text was written in simple black letters on a white backdrop, and it hung at the bottom of the frame.

This is just the latest in Kardashian’s social media pontifications about love and intimacy. In another post over the weekend, she lamented this whole generation’s approach to romance, which she feels is “terrifying.”

“Being in love in this generation is terrifying. Loyalty is so rare, and people are so quick to choose a good time over a good thing,” it read.

While Kardashian’s late night thoughts may keep turning back to her love life, she is still enjoying her time as a mom. Sources close to her have told Entertainment Tonight that she is enjoying all the one-on-one time with True, whose first birthday is approaching on Friday.

“Khloe is really enjoying the single life and spending time with her favorite person in the world: True!” the source said. “She still feels betrayed by Tristan, but she isn’t allowing that to affect her happiness any longer. Khloe loves with all of her heart and gave Tristan another chance, but that relationship is over for good. Khloe is taking time to be single, enjoy her friends and family and focus on her business.”

Kardashian ended things for good with Thompson back in February, after he was seen kissing Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods at a late night party. Thompson had been caught cheating on a few occasions before, but this latest put Kardashian over the edge, not least of all because it was with a person so close to the family.

Meanwhile, some fans were furious with Kardashian for the way she responded. The reality star lashed out at Woods, 21 in the aftermath of the story, when they felt that Thompson was the predatory one in that situation. Kardashian walked back her outrage later on. It is still unclear where exactly Woods stands with the Kardashian-Jenner family today.



Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!