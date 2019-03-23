Khloe Kardashian Shades Ex Tristan Thompson With Latest Post About ‘Lies’ and ‘Truths’

Khloé Kardashian is looking back on “painful lies” as she attempts to move on from Tristan Thompson.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star returned to Instagram Stories with a new set of cryptic quotes seemingly addressing her breakup with the Cleveland Cavaliers player after he was caught cheating with Jordyn Woods.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kardashian first posted a screenshot of a quote that read: “I can never understand which is more painful. The lies i believed or the truths i did not.”

She followed up with another quote that examined the true meaning behind the word “happiness.”

“Happiness is a choice, not a result. Nothing will make you happy until you choose to be happy,” the second message read. “No person will make you happy unless you decide to be happy. Your happiness will not come to you. It can only come from you.”

She wrapped up her latest quote burst with a motivational message, encouraging her followers to keep on loving despite the possibility of heartbreak.

“Love hard. Get your heart broken. Laugh. Cry. Suffer. Explore. Wear your scars with pride,” the message said. “Allow life to teach you in its mysterious ways.”

The message continued: “Risk it all. Put your heart on the line. Fall down. Get back up no matter what. The only guarantee we have in life is that everything is going to change. So knowing that, you really should take that chance and go for it. Play to win. Don’t play to not lose.”

The controversy broke out in February after Thompson was spotted “making out” with Kylie Jenner’s now-estranged best friend at a house party in Los Angeles on February 17.

The Good American founder later confronted both Thompson and Woods separately, and they both admitted to the hookup. The drama led to the end of the reality television star’s two-year relationship with Thompson.

Malika Haqq, Kardashian’s best friend, recently told Us Weekly that the Revenge Body host is doing “really good” after the dramatic breakup.

“We can tell each other when either one is right or wrong, but no matter what we just stick together. That is all that really matters to us,” Haqq said. “When you have someone who has your back no matter what, it’s like a family member. You know how your mother was like, ‘You’re in trouble, you’re wrong, but I still got your back.’ That’s the nature of our relationship.”

While the relationship might be over, Kardashian and Thompson are still committed to coparenting their daughter, True Thompson, with Khloé previously opening up on Twitter that the NBA star is still a good father.

“He is a good dad to her,” she tweeted on Saturday, March 16. “My sweet and special baby True will NEVER be put in the middle of him and I. I can promise that.”