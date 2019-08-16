Khloe Kardashian Seemingly References Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal in Post About Being ‘Selfish’

In February, Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe Kardashian with Jordyn Woods, leading Kardashian to break up with Thompson. In the months since, the scandal has played out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians while Kardashian has addressed it on social media multiple times, and she appeared to do so again with one of her infamous cryptic quotes on her Instagram Story.

Kardashian’s post came on Wednesday, Aug. 14, along with a series of others in her typical fashion.

“Sometimes you need to be selfish and make yourself and your happiness a priority,” the pointed quote read. “This may require you to cut out some things in your life, but be strong because your happiness is worth it.”

On Thursday, she shared a few more musings, including one that read, “Not sure why the FBI is mostly guys because a girl’s ability to find s— out is unmatched.”

“Be motivated by every mf that did you wrong,” a second quote shared. “Then do it for you.”

“Trust your gut,” added a third. “She knows what’s what.”

While Thompson cheated on Kardashian multiple times throughout their relationship, he recently denied cheating on his ex Jordan Craig with the reality star.

“I have spent the last few months training for my upcoming nba season and making sure that I am in the best shape possible,” he tweeted in July after reports circulated that he was vacationing in Jamaica with Craig. “I have not been on vacations at all this summer and the current rumors spreading are 100% false.”

“Also, when I met Khloe I was SINGLE,” he added in a second message. “The negative comments that are constantly being directed towards her are unnecessary. She does not deserve all this backlash for my wrong doings. Both Khloé and Jordan have been nothing but great mothers to my kids.”

Thompson and Craig share 2-year-old son Prince, while Thompson and Kardashian share 1-year-old daughter True.

The NBA player made the statement after RadarOnline obtained court documents in which Craig stated that Thompson had cheated on her with Kardashian while she was pregnant.

Kardashian responded to Craig’s claims on her Instagram Story in June and vehemently denied that Thompson was in a relationship when they met in 2016.

“My truth is: I met Tristan because HE CHOSE to go on a blind date with me,” the Good American designer wrote. “A mutual friend set us up. After going on some dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex that was pregnant. Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship.”

“This is my truth!” she continued after noting that she spoke with those close to Thompson to confirm that he was single. “The truth that I believed and trusted. If for any reason this is NOT in fact the truth, I am so completely and utterly sorry that TRISTAN and his inner circle would lie on something like this!”

