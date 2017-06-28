Khloe Kardashian Rocks Sheer Bodysuit In New Ad

Leaving very little to the imagination, Khloe Kardashian debuted a new sheer body suit on Instagram and it’s certainly eye-catching.

The star-printed outfit, that Khloe is sporting bra-free, is a part of Khloe’s Good American line.

Along with the photo, she writes, “GOOD BODY, our collection of @goodamerican bodysuits, has JUST DROPPED on goodamerican.com!!”

She also revealed that the new design comes available in multiple sizes, adding, “I am beyond proud that this range is available for women of ALL shapes and sizes! Each bodysuit is designed to fit your body and your curves! Can’t wait to see you all in these!! #GoodSquad #GoodBody.”

Not content at leaving it at the one pic, Khloe shared another of her wearing a different sheer bodysuit.

Still going braless, Khloe has swapped the star-print bodysuit for one that has the word “GOOD” written across the chest in bedazzled lettering.

As she sips on a Starbucks drink, Khloe captioned that photo, “Just waiting on baby like….”

The “baby” she refers to there is her NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Recently Khloe opened up the possibility of her and Thompson having children, saying, “Tristan and I definitely talk about starting a family.”

She continued, “He wants to have like five or six kids with me and that’s lovely. We could start at one and we could grow from there. But now knowing I’m not on birth control is just like — it’s scary. It’s like a really big step.”

