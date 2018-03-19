Khloe Kardashian Shares Colorful Birthday Tribute to Rob Kardashian

Rob Kardashian has removed himself from the family’s spotlight, but on his birthday, all eyes were on him.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast members penned sweet birthday tributes to Rob, who turned 31 on Saturday.

To celebrate the special occasion, sister Khloe Kardashian shared an adorable photo of Rob and his 1-year-old daughter Dream, which was filtered with cool-toned colors to keep with her Instagram aesthetic.

“Happy birthday Rob!!!! This year is YOURS! I can’t wait to see all you conquer! Seeing you as a father has been so rewarding! You’re an incredible father, brother and friend! I can’t wait to raise our daughters together! I love you Bob,” his sister wrote.

Khloe is expecting her first child, a girl, in late March or early April, so she has high hopes her daughter and Dream, as well as Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago and Kylie Jenner’s little one Stormi, will become best friends.

Other family members also honored their brother, who leads a significantly more private life than other members of the KarJenner family.

His mom Kris Jenner shared a collage of photos, old and new, of her only son and wrote a heartfelt message for the birthday boy. While most of the photos feature Rob and Kris, one includes his daughter Dream and another remembers his father, late Robert Kardashian Sr.

“Happy birthday #robkardashian!! You are the most wonderful son a mom could ever ask for and I thank God for you every day! It brings me so much joy to see the incredible father you have become. I am so proud of you!! Love, Mommy x,” she wrote.

Kim Kardashian also shared a photo on social media to celebrate the day, showing fans a throwback photo to some New Year’s Day festivities.

“I love you so much and wish you all of the happiness in the world!” Kim wrote in part. “I love raising our kids together, you’re the best dad and friend! Can’t wait to celebrate today!!”

Kourtney Kardashian teased fans with a photo of Rob’s birthday festivities, which included giant mylar balloons spelling “HAPPY BIRTHDAY ROB” and a bouquet of green balloons.

Not only did Rob’s family wish him a happy birthday, he also received public well wishes from his ex, Blac Chyna.

“Happy Birthday Rob from Dreamy and Chy,” she wrote atop a throwback photo of the trio at a movie theater.

Chyna and Rob started dating in 2016 and welcomed daughter Dream on Nov. 10 of the same year. The two broke up in December, quickly got back together, then broke up again in February 2017.

While the pair have dealt with public relationship struggles, including Rob’s social media tirade against Chyna when he accused her of cheating, the two have managed to mend their relationship to settle with a custody agreement to co-parent their daughter.