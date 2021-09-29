Khloe Kardashian Responds to Rumors She Was ‘Banned’ From Ever Attending the Met Gala

Khloé Kardashian is shutting down the rumor that she was “banned” from attending the Met Gala. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 37, has never attended the elite event curated by Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, despite sisters Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner and mom Kris Jenner being mainstays at the Met over the years.

During a Q&A session with fans on Tuesday, however, Khloé insisted her absence was not due to a rumored ban. One fan asked, “khloé now that you are online please tell [if] the met gala rumors are true,” asking her to “please clarify thank u.” Khloé quickly responded that the speculation was “Absolutely NOT True.” Her sister Kourtney Kardashian has also notably never attended the Met Gala, but both she and Khloé have been quick to cheer on their family members over the years as they made headlines for their wild fashion choices.

While Khloé hasn’t been planning her Met Gala look, she has been looking forward to dressing up for Halloween with her 3-year-old daughter True. “We haven’t chosen a thing,” she responded Tuesday to a fan asking about her Halloween costume plans. “Normally I am further along than I am right now but I can’t think of some thing. True wants to be Moana and she wants me to be the pig, pua lol.”

Asked how her toddler is doing, the Good American co-founder answered, “True’s is amazing! She is growing up way too quickly. I’m not sure how I feel about this.” She also spilled some tea on her family’s new Hulu reality show, tweeting, “The show is going great. We’re all so happy to be filming. It’s nice to be with each other endlessly all over again LOL.”

She also made sure to send well-wishes the way of her devoted followers, sending sweet words to a user celebrating their 16th birthday. “That is so beautiful! Happy beautiful sweet 16!” she told them. “Remember this… You have your entire life to be old but you only have a few years of youth. Enjoy them. Cherish them. Try not to grow up too quickly. Stay present in being 16.”