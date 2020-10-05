Khloe Kardashian Responds After Fans Mock Her for Looking 'Different Every Week'

✖

Chrissy Teigen may be known for being a clapback queen, but so is Khloé Kardashian. It's no secret Kardashian has changed her looks a little over the last decade — along with all of her sisters — however, she was beautiful then, and she is beautiful now. While Kardashian radiates light, she isn't afraid to comment back at internet trolls who comment on her looks.

The mom-of-one refuses to be negative but she is more than happy to state her thoughts on why she's so confused on how people can be so mean after one troll commented that she looks "different every week." "The shade of it all" Kardashian simply stated after one person trolled her looks claiming she looks different every week according to E!. Then she went into further detail via Twitter saying, "I'll never understand how bored or unhappy some people can be. I am someone who would never comment something unless it's positive. I believe in uplifting and complimenting one another. Who has the time chiiiiiilllldddd?! Time is precious boo. I'm spending it on happy things."

I’ll never understand how bored or unhappy some people can be. I am someone who would never comment something unless it’s positive. I believe in uplifting and complimenting one another. Who has the time chiiiillllldddd?! Time is precious boo. I’m spending it on happy things ❤️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 2, 2020

While she has been called out over the years for editing her social media posts, recently, fans noted how similar she looked to Beyoncé. Her onlookers noticed when Kardashian was announced as the new brand partner with makeup subscription service Ipsy. Sharing a gallery of images in a blog post, which later made their way to Twitter and Instagram, the company said that Kardashian "is the queen of expressing her unique beauty." Ipsy even dubbed Kardashian "the ultimate glam chameleon." which some fans seemed to agree with as they took note of one image in particular that made them do a double-take.

Over the years, Kardashian's been slammed for looking almost unrecognizable and fans can't stop paying attention to it. She's also been compared to her sisters Kim Kardashian-West and Kourtney Kardashian since their early days of airing Keeping Up With the Kardashians. However, she's managed to be nothing less than an encouragement for her fans by not only sharing her journey, but encouraging her fans to find their inner beauty. She also created a Kardashian spinoff show titled Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian that gave a lot of viewers hope and encouragement.

In September, the Kardashian and Jenner family announced they would stop airing their hit show after its 20th season.