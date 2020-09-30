Twitter Says Khloe Kardashian Looks Just Like Beyonce in New Photoshoot
Khloé Kardashian is no stranger to being called out for editing her social media photos, but her most recent series of images are catching attention not for alleged Photoshopping, but rather her resemblance to another Hollywood A-lister. After the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram with the new images, fans couldn’t help but draw comparisons to Beyoncé.
The buzz all started on Monday when Kardashian was announced as the new brand partner with makeup subscription service Ipsy. Sharing a gallery of images in a blog post, which later made their way to Twitter and Instagram, the company said that Kardashian "is the queen of expressing her unique beauty." Ipsy even dubbed Kardashian "the ultimate glam chameleon," which some fans seemed to agree with as they took note of one image in particular that made them do a double take, many unable to shake the resemblance to Beyoncé.
The post marks just the latest in which fans have claimed the KUWTK star looks virtually unrecognizable. In the past year and more, fans have frequently criticized the vast change in her appearance in the images she shares to social media. She has been slammed for altering photos, and some have even questioned whether she has gone under the knife to change up her look.
While those questions certainly came to the front of the conversation this week, many people were more focused on Kardashian looking like a spitting image of Beyoncé. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying.
somebody PLEASE tell me why khloe kardashian is doing beyonce cosplay pic.twitter.com/42jLHIt6qP— zach (@zacharyjelks) September 29, 2020
Khloe: ayo beyonce can I copy your whole look
Beyonce: aight,but switch it up a little so it doesn't look obvious pic.twitter.com/cF4iZ7hGRj— WOOKAGE ➐ (@LordHookage) September 29, 2020
Nobody:
Khloe's plastic surgeon: I'm thinking we do Beyonce this month pic.twitter.com/1uCgRdtL6d— heiress (@Ndivhu_Mutula) September 28, 2020
I can see Beyoncé.. but I can also see Tyra Banks... and Zendaya but NOT Khloe omg wtf pic.twitter.com/wEpcNjFwuP— Shareef (@shareefali1) September 28, 2020
Beyonce when she meet khloe pic.twitter.com/uOEGBm6TtG— dont (@eventryyyy) September 28, 2020
is that Khloe Beyonce Kardashian Knowels— Inspiring Visionary (@TheRootOf_je) September 28, 2020
I... pic.twitter.com/m31udlDEEc— Sisa (@Titanbaddie) September 28, 2020
Beyoncé waking up to Khloe Kardashian’s new face pic.twitter.com/Lbt2b04uls— Ali (@Aliahmednyc_) September 29, 2020
I present to you all Khloe Beyonce Kardashian Knowles pic.twitter.com/xBAK0mUyfZ— シエラ ᴮᴸᴹ (@bloopily) September 29, 2020
What kinda Witchery is Khloe playin at. I don’t just this ho.— Keisha Reality (@KeishaReality) September 29, 2020
Anyone check on Beyonce lately? pic.twitter.com/QrkgiSnR2g
so Khloe Kardashian showed her surgeon a picture of beyoncé and said gimme— Melinoe (@wackysmackyy) September 29, 2020
WHY THE FUCK DOES KHLOE KARDASHIAN LOOK LIKE SHES DOING BEYONCE COSPLAY GOODBYEE pic.twitter.com/9CA7kMySSm— shak ✿ bIm 💫 (@DABlZAWA) September 29, 2020
That’s khloe in the last frame don’t play with Beyoncé https://t.co/GHmecejtk0— Muff❤️ (@HisGurlMUFF) September 29, 2020
when tf Khloe become Beyoncé?!! pic.twitter.com/dsdJJqXzMr— . (@KingVughn) September 29, 2020