Khloe Kardashian Highlights Growing Baby Bump in Robe

Khloé Kardashian is loving showing off her pregnant figure as she quickly approaches her due date. The 33-year-old mom-to-be posed for her Instagram story Sunday night, angling her growing baby bump to the side in a mirror selfie.

Sporting a robe and a simple ponytail, she captioned the shot taken in her plush, pale pink powder room “Good Night,” adding a moon emoji.

She and NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson announced in December that they were expecting their first child together after months of speculation.

Rumors of an engagement flanked the excited couple after Kardashian was seen with a diamond ring on her wedding ring finger on Valentine’s Day. The two have said little to confirm or deny the speculation, focusing instead on the baby they’re going to welcome together soon.

Despite the flashy ring’s appearance, Kardashian usually has a ring of some kind on that finger in almost every public appearance since the baby announcement — but some fans say this one is new and looks significant.

One topic of conversation she will honor? Her sex life during pregnancy. Kardashian took to her app last week to share intimate stories about what it’s like to do the deed while carrying a baby.

“In the beginning, sex was the same,” Khloe revealed. “As I got into my third trimester and started to get bigger, it became harder to have sex and a little more uncomfortable and limiting. Tristan is amazing and would never make me feel different in any way, but I’m sure it’s uncomfortable for a man to have sex with a pregnant woman too.”

“Personally, I get uncomfortable and insecure,” she admitted. “Also, you can’t move the same, so you kind of feel useless. But you just have to improvise and do the best you can.”

The couple celebrated Valentine’s Day together last week, with Kardshian commemorating a baby bump photo to Thompson. She shared a photo of the two of them in front of balloons that spelled out “I [heart] U.”

In the caption, she included, “When a woman is loved correctly, she becomes ten times the woman she was before,” a popular quote used around the internet. She also added, “Thank you my love,” and a heart emoji.

While the Revenge Body host is fully embracing her pregnant figure, she did admit to missing her pre-pregnancy body, writing on Instagram Sunday that she’ll see her “old body” soon.

“Old pics,” she captioned the photos, “but I’m loving My Revenge Body looks on tonight’s episode!!”

“Hi old body. I’ll see you very soon! I promise,” she added.

And in January, she told her Twitter followers that she had been Googling her pre-pregnancy body.

“Now I am Googling images of my pre-pregnancy body and I’m feigning to get back to my workouts and old body,” she wrote at the time. “Holy cow.”

But when asked by a fan “on a scale from Kim to Kourtney” how much she is enjoying pregnancy, referencing sister Kim Kardashian‘s two complicated and miserable pregnancies and sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s love of pregnancy, the E! celeb made it clear her pre-pregnancy envy was just a passing phase.

“I am definitely in the middle,” she replied. “I feel very grateful that I’m not as miserable as Kim was. But Kourtney was far too excited LOL. We are all so different and that’s the beauty of it. The female body is miraculous.”