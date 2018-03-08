Khloe Kardashian Shares the Real Story Behind Pregnancy Announcement Photo

Khloé Kardashian’s pregnancy reveal set the internet ablaze, but she says the story behind the photo will really surprise fans.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member and NBA baller boyfriend Tristan Thompson were featured in the black-and-white snap she posted Dec. 20, but their suspected bun in the oven was the real star of the photo.

Only their hands were visible as they cradled the mom-to-be’s bare baby bump as she stood in Calvin Klein underwear, manicured nails and a giant ring on that finger.

But despite the look of a fully staged photoshoot, Kardashian told fans that it was the result of an impromptu pull to share their exciting news.

“One day when [Tristan] came home from practice, we decided to just do it!” the 33-year-old wrote on her website and app.

She recalled that their friends were also present, so “Simon took the photo and Savas was on the phone with Hrush and they were directing the placement of our hands.”

“Our heads are cropped out because we both looked crazy, LOL,” she added. “Everyone thought this was some strategic picture, but in fact, I think we got it done in 20 seconds — and it was just done by us.”

The simple photo has put Kardashian amongst a group of elite celebrities who have earned some of the most liked Instagram snaps of all time. While her sister Kylie Jenner holds the number one spot for her first photo of daughter Stormi Webster (with 17.7 million likes), Kardashian gathered more than 8.8 million double taps for the sweet announcement.

Along with the photo, she wrote a heartfelt message to complement her long-speculated announcement.

“My greatest dream realized. We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient,” she said in part.

Kardashian revealed on the season 14 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she and her Cleveland Cavaliers boyfriend, 26, are expecting a baby girl.

Though she admitted she was initially been hoping for a boy, she is now thrilled to be welcoming a daughter.

“God gives us what we need! His timing is never wrong! my hormones were IN RARE FORM for that news,” she tweeted after the episode. “I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess.“

Kardashian is the third sister in her family to welcome another generation of KarJenner girls in 2018; sister Kim Kardashian welcomed daughter Chicago West via surrogate in January and Jenner gave birth to Stormi on Feb. 1.