Khloe Kardashian Says People Are ‘Too Comfortable’ Being Disrespectful Online

Khloé Kardashian knows as well as anyone how cruel people can be on the internet, and she reminded her followers of that fact on Wednesday when she posted one of her signature quotes on her Instagram Story.

“Social media has made too many of you comfortable with disrespecting people and not getting punched in the mouth for it,” read the quote, which was attributed to F—ology. Kardashian had previously shared the same message on her Story last April.

The reality star also shared a number of other quotes on Wednesday including one that read, “Look at your daily habits and ask yourself if they are causing you to evolve or revolve. Are you moving forward, or just moving in circles?”

Another message instructed readers to “Learn how to: Have fun without drinking. Talk without a phone. Dream without drugs. Smile without selfies. Love without conditions.”

In 2016, Kardashian told Forbes that it became easier for her to deal with trolls when she realized that they attack every celebrity.

“I think I have learned how to disconnect myself from a lot of that,” she said. “We all get sucked into reading our comments every now and then. Now I find it funnier where before it could have really affected my day.”

“This might sound so bizarre but one time I was like, ‘Oh my god these people are so mean, they’re calling me XYZ,’” she continued. “So just wanted to see if someone was saying the same things about Beyoncé. Like who hates Beyoncé? And I just went on her page and I looked and realized people are so mean to everybody. This is what people do and this is why they’re called social media trolls. They just sit behind a computer and troll.”

Kardashian didn’t seem too bothered by potential haters on Wednesday morning, sharing a sweet photo of herself and daughter True enjoying breakfast together. Kardashian was sitting at a table covered with a large display of roses while her daughter was in a high chair next to a large teddy bear who had its own seat at the table, sunlight streaming in through large windows behind them.

“Good morning,” Kardashian wrote.

