Khloé Kardashian Opens up About Guy Who Helped Take Her Mind off Tristan Thompson Drama

Khloé Kardashian is prepared to reenter the dating pool. Khloé, 38, discussed the new man who caught her attention while supporting Kim Kardashian at her Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Milan on The Kardashians. In last week's episode, Kim intended to set Khloé up with 365 Days actor Michele Morrone. Once Khloé heard of this, she was all for it, especially if it meant getting over her ex-Tristan Thompson. "I think he's super hot. He's like, a man! I love a good man. He's definitely hot and tall and muscular. I could see him like, ugh," she admitted in a confessional on the show, according to PEOPLE. "He's so fine." She added, "I've had a little tough year so I'm excited just to be in a new environment and have new energy." The Good American founder introduced Morrone, 32, to her friends backstage after sitting next to one another at Dolce & Gabbana's spring/summer 2023 Milan Fashion Week show. "I'm in an arranged marriage, I've heard," Khloé joked to her friends La La Anthony, Natalie Halcro, and Olivia Pierson before introducing them to Morrone. Khloé then spoke to friend Steph Shepherd, who had been observing. "Listen, I don't need your judgment over here," she said jokingly. "Not my fault that you're engaged! Jealous bitch."

Khloé asked her glam team if they'd seen the photo of them circulating online later in the episode after being asked if the Italian actor was a "hit or a miss." "It's like, everywhere and I don't care 'cause it's so funny," she said about the picture with Morrone. "He's, like, kissing my forehead." Khloé recalled the moment they snapped the picture together in a confessional. "He was like, 'Can I put my hand on your waist for a photo?' I was like, 'That is so nice that you asked me!' He grabbed the small of my waist, and I was like, 'Yes, daddy!'" After Khloé's glam team informed her that Morrone's photo was posted on social media, she was shocked. "He posted it on his Insta story?! Shut up! I was like, 'How did this get everywhere?'" she said. "I don't mind it, I like the narrative. It's better than the narrative I've been having, but I was dying. I didn't know how this came out!" The social media buzz was the subject of a confessional from Kim. "The funniest part is all of the internet thinks they're together," she said. "I had no clue that people really knew who this guy was and are obsessed with him. Khloé probably wants to kill us thinking we fully plotted this. We couldn't have asked for this to go better. Like, truly." Khloé also noted in a separate confessional, "I think that's so cute of Kim that she was plotting and planning to have me hook up with someone here in Milan. Thank you, Keeks."

Kim revealed to her friends before the fashion show that Domenico Dolce was the one who invited Morrone to sit next to Khloé during last week's episode. She told the cameras that Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson brought Morrone to her attention. "Natalie and Olivia, for maybe eight months, have been like, 'You have to watch this [film] on Netflix,'" Kim said, describing 365 Days as "super romantic, hot, [and] sexual." "He's, like, the hottest guy," Kim said about Morrone before telling her friends, "Let's fully set this up so Khloé falls in love in Milan ... but she has no idea." Despite Kim's endeavors, it didn't work out between Khloé and Morrone. Following Morrone's shared Instagram snap of the moment from the fashion show, Morrone's rep shut down romance rumors. "Dolce and Gabbana asked them to take a photo at the show," a rep for the actor told PEOPLE in September. "Michele said she was very nice, and that was the extent of it." In addition, another source told PEOPLE that Khloé had "never met [Michele] before" the event. "She just met him in Milan that night," the insider said. "They are not dating. She has no plans to see him again."