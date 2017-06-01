Khloe Kardashian’s Nose Looks Very Different In These Two Pictures

Wednesday, Khloe Kardashian sat down for a Snapchat session where the reality star talked about the benefits of working out and while the message was on point, the audience focused in on one major aspect of her appearance.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had on no makeup, no tan and her wet hair was slicked back. She also didn’t use any filters.

Videos by PopCulture.com

What looked the most different was her nose. It appeared much wider without the nose contouring that she says helps make her look like she’s had a nose job.

Up Next: Khloe Kardashian Spotted Holding Joint On ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’

Check out the differences below:

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on May 31, 2017 at 11:07pm PDT

I’m a moody girl I suppose A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 10, 2017 at 10:14am PDT

In mid May her makeup artist Joyce Bonelli said Khloe has never had a nose job and said it only looks slimmer because of makeup.

“I’ve given Khloe [Kardashian] the best nose job for eight years with contour. No, she didn’t [have surgery], it’s just makeup,” Bonelli revealed to nymag.com.

Khloe also looked much paler. The half Armenian hottie usually has a nice glow to her. She has confessed recently on khloewithak.com that her tans are not real and she uses Sally Hansen Airbrush body makeup.

More: Khloe Kardashian And Kylie Jenner Share Racy Snapchat Photo For KUWTK Turning 10

Normally the Good American founder is glammed up to the nines with big hair, and very heavy makeup that includes lipstick, black eyeliner and tons of contour.

Still, she wasn’t completely natural. It looked like she had semi-permanent eyebrow dye on and she was wearing eyelash extensions which can last up to a month.

Khloe stared into the camera and seemed to want her followers to see the real her without any help from her glam squad.

The 32-year-old reality star has won fans over by being honest about her looks and how hard it is to stay camera ready all the time.

[H/T Daily Mail]