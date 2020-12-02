Khloe Kardashian Models Good American Thigh-High Boots in Stunning Photo

✖

Khloé Kardashian just stripped it down to show off a pair of new thigh-high boots her company Good American is about to release. In the gorgeous photo, Kardashian is sitting down wearing a pair of the brown boots as she crosses her legs looking down at the floor. The mom-of-one shared two versions of the photo, one on the Good American Instagram page in color, and a black-and-white style to her own personal page.

Fans left their comments revealing to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star they're excited to get their own pair. One person wrote, "Can't wait any longer," while someone else said, "STUNNING!" The Good American page captioned, "The shoe collection you've been waiting for. More sizes. More widths. All the attitude. Drops 12/03. All styles available in sizes 4-14 in standard & extended widths."

Recently, Kardashian has sparked pregnancy rumors among fans. After posting a photo of herself on the beach, onlookers are speculating she may be expecting baby number two. In September, she shared an image of herself standing up with her midsection covered up by a sheer, black dress and by where some of the shadows fall, her followers are wondering if she's pregnant. This follows the news that she and Tristan Thompson are back together. The two have been through a turbulent couple of years after the NBA player was caught cheating on her not once, but twice.

The first time Thompson stepped out on Kardashian was just a few days before she gave birth to their daughter, True. The second time was with former family friend Jordyn Woods, who was best friends with Kylie Jenner for years. However, after all of that, Kardashian decided to work things out with Thompson and claims he's made the necessary changes. Fans speculated the two might get back together when they quarantined with each other during the first lockdown when the coronavirus was deemed a pandemic. The two were obviously spending a lot more time together as a family, and both slowly started posting about one another on their social media profiles.

Once news broke that the two were official again, they have both remained pretty quiet on the subject, considering all they've been through. However, Kardashian has talked about the idea of having a second child for True to have a sibling, so it wouldn't come as a complete surprise to fans if she were pregnant again.