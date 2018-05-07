Khloe Kardashian Low-Key Breaks Silence Amid Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Aside from a few app updates and posts announcing the birth and naming of her daughter, Khloé Kardashian has been totally silent on her Instagram after news of beau Tristan Thompson‘s alleged infidelity made headlines in April.

In fact, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality even disabled comments on photos of her and Thompson. But the new mom has definitely been keeping updates on the app, leaving a sweet and simple message for sister Kylie Jenner on a recent photo of daughter Stormi.

“Both of my cuties!!!!!” she wrote in the comments.

Kardashian has not yet shared a photo of her own daughter, True, as she remains in Cleveland at the home she shares with the Cleveland Cavaliers player.

She does plan on returning to Los Angeles to be with family over Mother’s Day, a source close to the Good American designer told Entertainment Tonight Wednesday.

“She’ll be with her family for Mother’s Day,” a source close to the new mom told Entertainment Tonight, explaining that Khloé will be flying back to Los Angeles. “This is a very special Mother’s Day in the Kardashian/Jenner family. For Khloe and Kylie it’s their first one, and it’s Kim’s first Mother’s Day with Chicago.”

Thompson will likely not be present for the big day, as he is currently in the NBA semifinals, but that’s not bothering Kardashian.

“The time alone is good for her, she’s very independent and having this space is essential for her to work through everything,” the source said. “If they work through all this, they still have a long way to go to get back a solid foundation.”

Things got pretty rocky between the new parents just days before True was born, when footage surfaced of Thompson allegedly making out with another woman at the club the previous weekend.

Since then, at least five other women have been spotted getting cozy with the baller while Kardashian sat at home pregnant.

In the immediate aftermath of the birth, Kardashian was ready to forgive Thompson for his transgressions, a source told PEOPLE.

“Khloé is feeling nothing but happiness right now,” they said at the time. “She is head over heels in love with her little girl — she is just consumed with love. Absolutely nothing else matters.”

They continued: “She’s so incredibly happy that her baby is here, that she is big and strong and healthy and beautiful, and so right now Khloé truly has no other cares in the world. She isn’t even mad at Tristan right now.”

As for the future of their relationship? The source thought reconciliation was a real possibility.

“She’s basically already forgiven him,” the source continued. “She is in a bubble of love and peace and happiness right now, and everything that happened with Tristan is less about ‘cheating’ and more like, it was just a random drunken hookup that meant nothing and was kissing at most and didn’t lead to anything else and was the fault of stupid groupies trying to trap him, and everybody just needs to move on.”

Kardashian and Thompson began dating after her split from ex-husband Lamar Odom in late 2016. They announced they were expecting back in December.

Photo credit: Instagram/Khloe Kardashian