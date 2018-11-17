Khloe Kardashian Looks Fitter Than Ever While Showing off Post-Pregnancy Body

Khloé Kardashian’s post-baby body is looking better than ever.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a series of photos, showing off her toned abs in a Louis Vuitton bikini and biker shorts while enjoying some sunlight.

“Your brain is a muscle — Start training it to see the positive side of things. Positive Mind = Positive Vibes,” Kardashian captioned the series of images on Instagram.

In the first photo, Kardashian can be seen lying on her back, baring her post-baby abs with her hand placed on the brim of a pair of Fendi sunglasses. In the next image, the Good American creator gave a fans a full look at her outfit, sitting on a stone wall with the view of the beach and palm trees behind her.

The new images come seven months after the mother-of-one gave birth to her first child, True with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Kardashian made headlines earlier this week when she let fans in on a cute mother-daughter moment, sharing a video of herself singing a popular tune from Barney & Friends on her Instagram Story.

“I love you/ you love me/ we’re the cutest family,” Kardashian is seen singing the lyrics of the sweet song, trying to get the 7-month-old to sing with her. “With a great big hug and a kiss from me to you…” she continued.

Kardashian will be heading to Cleveland next week with her baby girl to celebrate Thanksgiving with Thompson, after weeks of rumors that the couple were barely speaking.

“Khloé is taking True to Cleveland for Thanksgiving,” a source told PEOPLE. “Tristan has a game and can’t make it to L.A. It’s True’s first Thanksgiving, so Khloé wants them to be together.”

The reality star was supposed to relocate to Cleveland with the basketball player boyfriend earlier this year but had to stay in Los Angeles to film the latest season of the Kardashians’ E! reality series.

Rumors of tension have been swirling as KUWTK airs episodes depicting the days when Thompson’s cheating scandal first broke, closely followed by True’s birth.

This week’s episode shows Kim Kardashian West addressing the cheating rumors with Thompson while in the delivery room in Cleveland.

At first, Thompson stands and looks at his phone as Kim and sister Kourtney Kardashian make their way into the room and no one says hello. Later, when Kim is returning from the bathroom, she mimes slitting her throat and sticks her tongue out at the basketball player when he isn’t looking. She then repeats the gesture and points at Thompson.

“As much as I wanna go off, I just don’t think it’s the time,” she explained. “So I’m gonna keep it cute. I don’t have to have a lot of interaction, I just have to be there for her.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!