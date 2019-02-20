Khloe Kardashian Left Sweet Comment on Jordyn Woods’ Photo Hours Before Cheating Scandal Broke

Just hours before news broke Tuesday of Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods, Khloe Kardashian was leaving a sweet comment on Woods’ latest Instagram post.

The post, which was shared on Sunday evening, was a set of photos of Woods donning tight braids and large hoop earrings. “All face,” she captioned it. The post earned over 700,000 likes, including one from Kardashian herself.

Not only did the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star like the photo, but she even left a nice comment: “Baby girl.”

The timing of the comment has led some fans to speculate that perhaps the claims that Thompson cheated on Kardashian with Woods aren’t true; others wonder if the timing is purely coincidental and that Kardashian hadn’t yet discovered the full extent of what happened.

Cosmopolitan reports that Kardashian left the comment on Tuesday, the same day that the news broke of the scandal and one day after Kardashian reportedly found out that Thompson had cheated on her. According to TMZ, Kardashian learned that Thompson and Woods were “all over each other” at a house party over the weekend and broke up with him immediately afterward on Monday.

Kardashian’s comment remains beneath the photo, which is the latest one Woods has shared amid the drama. Neither woman has made an official statement about the reports, although Kardashian did comment on an Instagram post from Hollywood Unlocked that detailed the claims. She left eight mouth talking emojis, apparently leaving her stamp of accuracy, but quickly deleted it.

Thompson tweeted a denial of the reports on Tuesday, initially tweeting “FAKE NEWS” before quickly deleting the post.

While Kardashian’s friends have spoken out on Instagram in defense of her, no one from the Kardashian Jenner family has made an official statement, although Kylie Jenner, Kardashian’s sister who is best friends with Woods, is reportedly “completely torn” about how to react.

“The whole family is writing Jordyn off,” a source told E! Online, adding that Jenner “was in denial for days” about the cheating claims. She “is very torn on how to handle the situation”, the insider added.

Along with the fact that Jenner and Woods have been best friends for nearly a decade, Woods has also represented and modeled for Kardashian’s apparel company, Good American.

“[Kardashian] is angry more than she is sad,” the source explained. “And she’s shocked Jordyn would do this. Of all the guys in the world, she can’t fathom why Jordyn would make a decision like this. Khloe is reliving the worst kind of betrayal and pain all over again.”