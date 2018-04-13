Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Asks for a ‘Total Shutdown’ of ‘KUWTK’ Filming

Khloé Kardashian is used to having her whole life play out on TV, but the Keeping Up with the Kardashians new mom is reportedly asking the cameras to back off when it comes to the circumstances surrounding the birth of her daughter.

Kardashian gave birth to her first baby with NBA player Tristan Thompson early Thursday morning, just two days after the first allegations of Thompson cheating on his pregnant girlfriend broke. He has since been accused of being intimately involved with at least five women while she was expecting.

Naturally, Kardashian is feeling a little camera shy, a source allegedly told The Sun Thursday.

“Khloé is going through a very hard time and doesn’t want the most stressful moment of her life being filmed, naturally,” they said, adding that the crew was filming in Kardashian and Thompson’s Cleveland home before everything went down. “She’s asked for a total shutdown on any filming.”

The source went on to explain that Kardashian may not have any say in the matter.

“Kris [Jenner] understands,” they said. “But the girls have signed contracts promising to capture all drama on camera. …It’s what viewers tune in for – to look into their lives and get the real story behind the rumours.”

Kardashian has had a rough time when it comes to romantic relationships, however, from this current scandal to her ex-husband Lamar Odom’s infidelity and substance abuse.

“But Khloe wants this time to remain private,” the source continued. “Her argument was that she has filmed everything – her wedding, her split from Lamar, his struggles – but some things should remain private.”

There’s still hope for fans who feel the need to see it all play out on screen, however.

“Producers are hoping she’ll change her mind,” the source added.

Thompson is also hoping she’ll change her mind after initially being heartbroken by the news of his alleged infidelity. And he may get his wish.

“Khloé is feeling nothing but happiness right now,” a source told PEOPLE. “She is head over heels in love with her little girl — she is just consumed with love. Absolutely nothing else matters.”

“She’s so incredibly happy that her baby is here, that she is big and strong and healthy and beautiful, and so right now Khloé truly has no other cares in the world. She isn’t even mad at Tristan right now,” the source said.

“She’s basically already forgiven him,” the source continued. “She is in a bubble of love and peace and happiness right now, and everything that happened with Tristan is less about ‘cheating’ and more like, it was just a random drunken hookup that meant nothing and was kissing at most and didn’t lead to anything else and was the fault of stupid groupies trying to trap him, and everybody just needs to move on.”

