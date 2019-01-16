Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian Reveal Past Ecstasy Use

Kim Kardashian isn’t the only one in her famous family to experiment with drugs. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday, sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian admitted to doing ecstasy in the past, as Kim as admitted previously.

The final question of the night was from a WWHL viewer, which Cohen read out loud: “We know that Kim has done ecstasy before, but what about the other sisters?”

Good American designer Khloé spoke first, admitting, “I’ve done it with Kim before.” She then turned to Kourtney, the eldest Kardashian sibling, and asked, “Do you want to talk?”

“I don’t know,” Kourtney laughed.

“You don’t know what?” Khloé, 34, asked. “If you took a pill once?”

Kourtney, 39, finally admitted, “I have,” but added, “But I don’t think I did it with you two. I think I would kill myself.”

But Cohen intervened, saying, “I don’t! I think you would love yourself, actually.”

“Yeah, you would. You would,” Kim agreed while the audience laughed.

Kim previously opened up about her experience with drugs, telling Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick and their younger sister Kendall Jenner that she was high on ecstasy while she got married and during her infamous sex tape.

During a Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode, Jenner asked Kim about stories she’d “heard” from back in the day about Kim’s “wild” days.

“You went to Disney and you were all high or something — or Six Flags,” Disick, 35, said.

“I didn’t know you got high,” said Jenner, 23.

“I got married on ecstasy. The first time,” Kim said of her wedding to music producer Damon Thomas in 2000.

“I did ecstasy once and I got married,” she added. “I did it again, I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen.”

“You were high on ecstasy when you made that sex tape?” a shocked Disick asked of the infamous 2003 tape that went public in 2007 and catapulted Kim to fame.

“Absolutely. Everyone knows it,” she responded. “Like, my jaw was shaking the whole time.”

Despite Kim’s younger days experimenting with illegal drugs, she said her mom, Kris Jenner, helped her see the error of her ways. During a recent episode of Busy Tonight, Kim told host Busy Philipps that Kris worried Kim would become a “crazy drug addict.”

“I would tell my mom everything. We always had such a close relationship. So I would come home and be like, ‘Oh my God, Mom. I did ecstasy last night,’” she told Philipps, adding that she was “so young.”

“I remember this so clearly,” she continued. “She was sitting on top of the washing machine. She jumped up on it, and we were sitting in the hallway by the garage in the laundry room. She was like, ‘One day you’re not going to be able to have babies. You can’t do this. You’re going to ruin yourself.”

“She was so upset, and she never did drugs,” Kim continued. “So she was just so upset thinking that I was going to turn into something and be this crazy drug addict. And I was just like, ‘You know what, she’s so right. I’m so over it. This is so not me.’ And I just never did anything again.”