Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Rushed to Hospital With Pregnancy Complications

Khloe Kardashian was reportedly rushed to the hospital following a pregnancy complication, according to OK! Magazine via Hollywood Life.

Kardashian is no longer at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, where several of the KarJenner sisters have given birth, but she is reportedly so shaken up that she is reconsidering giving birth in Cleveland.

“Word is, she suffered some pregnancy complications and had to be rushed to Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles,” an insider told the publication. “Everyone was worried she’d need an emergency C-section.”

The source did not reveal what type of complications the 33-year-old mom-to-be was having, but apparently she thought it could have been linked to her recent trip to Japan with her sisters.

Although she was already eight months along, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians sister decided to fly overseas, insisting her doctor approved the entire thing. “I wouldn’t put my baby at risk,” she said at the time. But after experiencing some complication, she may have worried that the vacation and extensive travel messed with her body.

“Khloe took all the necessary precautions with her trip, but now of course she’s wondering if it contributed to an unnecessary scare,” the insider shared.

Kardashian’s family was reportedly by her side during her health incident, but she is said to have realized that she may not have the same level of support if she follows through with her plan to give birth in Cleveland, where her NBA baller boyfriend Tristan Thompson resides.

“She’s anxious about flying again and being so far from her family. This experience made her realize she needs her support system nearby,” the source explained, adding that her current Cleveland birth plan is “up in the air.”

While her family was close by to help her through this alleged recent scare, Thompson was playing with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“He was on the road with his team and she was so emotional about him not being there,” the source said. “It got really heated… Things have calmed down since the spat, but they’re both so busy with work. It’s been stressful.”

Despite the reported incident, Kardashian and Thompson were together as their new arrival was showered with love in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Amazon sponsored a lavish shower for their baby girl, completed with a floor of pink balloons, flowers, elephant-shaped greenery and a neon sign spelling “Baby Thompson” in Kris Jenner’s handwriting.

While Kardashian has admittedly loved being pregnant with her first child, she is becoming anxious to meet her little one. “She can’t wait to just hold her baby girl in her arms and know that she’s safe,” the insider said.

Kardashian is expected to welcome her daughter in late March or early April.