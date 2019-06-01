Khloe Kardashian Goes Back to High School to Attend Fan’s Senior Prom

Khloe Kardashian went to a high school prom on Friday after accepting an invitation from a super-fan to be his date.

Kardashian joined Hoover High School student Narbeh for his prom on Friday night. The elated high school student shared several images of their night together on Instagram, writing that he felt “over the moon” about the whol experience.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Took [Khloe Kardashian] as my date to prom,” he wrote. “So many more photos to come. I’m feeling over the moon.”

Narbeh wore a simple black suit with a white shirt for the occasion, while Kardashian matched him in a long black gown. Her dress had long sleeves, with cut-outs at her chest and shoulders, and her hair was pulled up an elegant ponytail.

So far there are not many pictures, but Narbeh has promised more are on the way. In the meantime, the story has blown up, and many fans are wondering how they could have pulled off a similar miracle for their own high school prom. Narbeh operates a Kardashian fan account full of re-posts and tributes, and seems to have met with Kardashian and Kris Jenner on at least one other occasion.

“THERE’S NO OTHER KAR/JENNER FAN PAGE THAT DESERVES THIS MORE THAN U,” one fan declared.

“Khloe, that was so sweet of you. That’s why your my favorite Kardash. Your (sic) my spirit animal,” another fan commented.

Others were not so keen on the social media stunt, and some even called Kardashian out on it. While she is not the first celebrity to respond to a fan’s “promposal,” some commenters felt the date night was in poor taste.

“I know she did a good thing for the kid but he’s like 17 and she’s 30 something she all on him like that isn’t that like sexual assault on a minor?” one person wondered.

Kardashian herself did not post about the prom night on Instagram, although fans suspect they may hear her side of the story soon. They noted that in one of Narbeh’s photos, Kardashian is wearing a lapel microphone with the receiver clipped to her back. That made some guess that the prom night will be a feature on a future episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“I see a mic soooo next season on Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” one fan wrote with grinning emojis.



Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!