Has Khloe Kardashian Been Hiding Her Baby Bump?

It was reported on Tuesday that Khloe Kardashian is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and fans are already on the lookout for a possible baby bump sighting.

In photos shared by Radar Online, Kardashian can be seen out and about in a series of baggy tops during the month of September, sparking speculation that she is attempting to cover her growing stomach before officially confirming her pregnancy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

If Kardashian’s most recent Instagram photo is current, however, there seems to be no sign of a baby bump, as the reality personality shared a mirror selfie in which she donned a bikini top and flaunted a flat and toned stomach.

Last swim before we’re off to Cleveland! 💕 PS it’s an antique mirror to all the ones who don’t know! Step your interior decor game up! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Sep 23, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

“Last swim before we’re off to Cleveland!” she captioned the snap.

Kardashian and Thompson, a center for the Cleveland Cavaliers, have been dating for about a year.

“Yes, Khloe and Tristan are expecting and they are absolutely thrilled,” a source told PEOPLE. “This isn’t something they were in a rush to announce to the whole world, and it’s only been in just the past week or so that they’ve felt comfortable telling most of their inner circle.”

Kardashian’s sister Kim Kardashian West is reportedly expecting her third child via surrogate with husband Kanye West, and her half-sister Kylie Jenner is also expecting and is reportedly pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @khloekardashian