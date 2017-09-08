Khloé Kardashian Sparkles in Glittering Low-Cut Top

Khloé Kardashian has taken to Instagram to share a new photo of herself rocking long blonde locks and a glittering low-cut top.

❥ Good American Campaign ❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Sep 7, 2017 at 6:20pm PDT

In the photo, Karsdashian can be seen with her long golden locks hanging over her shoulders, while she sports a pair of blue jeans and shiny top. She’s also donning a pair of hoop earrings, while she stares down the camera with a sultry look.

Aside from posting selfie-style photos, Kardashian has been having a great summer.

She was recently seen with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson looking at houses together, sparking rumors that the two could be getting ready to move in together.

While TMZ snapped photographs of the two, reports surfaced that they were just looking for a place for Tristan to rent through September.

Thompson reportedly wanted to stay close to to the city so that he and Kardashian wouldn’t have as far to drive when they go into Hollywood. He was said to be looking at places in the Hollywood Hills or the Valley.

The reality star, who lives in Justin Bieber’s old house in Calabasas, is about an hours drive away from the city. Additionally, her beau’s rent budget was reportedly around $60,000 a month.

While they may not be moving in together yet, this could potentially foreshadow a step in that direction.