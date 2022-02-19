Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Has Emotional Realization on Relationship With Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson is in for a rude awakening if he thinks he has any chance of getting back with Khloé Kardashian. The NBA player and Kardashian split for what’s said to be the final time over the summer after Kardashian learned he’d cheated on her again and fathered a child with another woman. News about Thompson’s baby didn’t break until after he and Kardashian broke up, and Thompson denied paternity. A DNA test proved he was the father of Maralee Nichols’ son, with Nichols saying she had a five month relationship with Thompson while he was with Kardashian and lied and said he was single. Thompson has since publicly apologized to Kardashian, but sources say Kardashian has come to the realization that her and Thompson can never be.

“As much as it breaks Khloé’s heart, it’s not about them anymore. She truly believes Tristan will never change,” an insider told in Touch. Now, the focus is on co-parenting their daughter. “It’s all about raising True so that she sees a mother and a father who truly love her.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The insider added that the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star “would love to erase the past” but knows her and Thompson “just can’t go back there again,” adding a relationship “isn’t an option anymore.”

Despite her previous commitment to co-parenting in a close fashion, the insider claims even that has changed. According to the source, Thompson and Kardashian’s conversations between have been “short and limited,” and only pertaining to “conversations about True. That’s about as far as it goes. Tristan can’t stop apologizing, but the trust is broken, their relationship is broken.”

In the meantime, Thompson has been ordered to pay Nichols $40,000 a month in child support for their son. He also shares a son, Prince Oliver, with his ex Jordan Craig. Thompson infamously left Craig for Kardashian when Craig was pregnant with their son. Kardashian received much backlash and little sympathy from some after Thompson cheated on her because of the way her relationship with Thompson started. She later revealed that Thompson insisted he and Craig were over long before they split.