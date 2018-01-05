Khloe Kardashian Reveals Why She Plans to Give Birth in Cleveland

Khloé Kardashian spent Thursday evening talking about her pregnancy with Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night talk show and among other pregnancy details, revealed she plans on having her and Tristan Thompson‘s baby in Cleveland.

The six-month pregnant reality TV personality told Kimmel she’s not exactly sure when the moment will come, but that she plans on having the baby in Cleveland, where Thompson plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It also sounds like a whole bunch of members from the KarJenner clan may be making the trek from Los Angeles to northern Ohio in the next coming months.

“I think I have to talk to Tristan about this. It’s overwhelming,” Kardashian told Kimmel when he asked who will be allowed in the delivery room when the day comes. “My mom and then whoever will annoy me the least. Whoever is going to be the calmest I can deal with.”

“Watch out, Ohio!” she teased.

The Revenge Body host revealed that Thompson was the first to have a hunch that she was pregnant.

“First it was Tristan because he kept saying, ‘You’re pregnant,’ and I was like, ‘Be quiet I’m not pregnant.’ I was nauseous, not feeling well and he had to leave the country. I took a pregnancy test and I was screaming. It’s so weird and surreal,” she said.

The Revenge Body host then revealed that only her assistant, Thompson and herself knew about the pregnancy for weeks — long before she told family members.

“So it was Alexa, my assistant, Tristan and I. We were the only ones that knew for a few weeks until I was able to tell my family,” Kardashian added. “He was out of the country and we wanted to tell everyone together. It’s actually all caught on Keeping Up which I’m excited about. They get to see all the stuff I was going through without them knowing.”

With that, Kimmel asked if that meant that the family’s reality show camera crew knew the juicy details before the family.

“They did! I’ve known the crew since 2007, we’ve had pretty much, essentially the same crew. And they’ve been a part of so much, the best and the worst, in our lives,” Kardashian said.

Kardashian and Thompson are expecting their first child together later this year. The two have been dating since late 2016 and say they have no immediate plans to marry. Thompson is already dad to his 1-year-old son, Prince Oliver, whom he shares with his ex, Jordan Craig.