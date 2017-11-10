Khloé Kardashian Fans Are Baffled by Her New Instagram Photo

They say that the camera can add 10 pounds, but a recent photo shared by none other than Khloé Kardashian herself is baffling fans for an entirely different reason.

How cute is this little tater tot? Puppy Love 🐶 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 9, 2017 at 4:13pm PST

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

The picture, posted to the reality TV star’s Instagram, seems off, and commenters were quick to narrow down the source of the problem to the distinct new appearance of the Kardashian’s nose.

“Umm. What did you do to your nose?”

Some chocked it up to contouring, others claiming that she may have had a nose job, but some are placing the blame on simple photo editing.

“I think it’s just contour…notice how the tip is darker?”

“If she had her face done more power to her,” another fan wrote.

“Girl… It’s so sad and stupid how much you edit/retouch your photos.”

But one fan had an entirely different issue with the picture, writing “Why are you ashamed or embarrassed to show your baby bump?”

It was reported in September that the Kardashian is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, but since the rumors began flying, the rumored mom-to-be hasn’t been showcasing a baby bump, in fact, there has been no baby bump sighting yet. The Kardashian has not yet confirmed or denied the baby rumors, leaving desperate fans not so patiently waiting.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on E!